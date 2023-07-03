Home » Scandal at the Diamond League. The world record holder’s race was spoiled by activists
Scandal at the Diamond League. The world record holder's race was spoiled by activists

Scandal at the Diamond League. The world record holder’s race was spoiled by activists

Environmental activists stretched an oblong banner across the finish line that some competitors had to run through, which affected the race. Warholm avoided the whole incident and finished in 47.57.

“Protesting is legitimate, but it should not be done this way. It’s disrespectful to those who came here to race and give their best performance. I have to honestly say that I’m really angry,” Warholm complained to Norwegian television NRK.

“Everyone who is here has been training for years to have a chance to compete in the Diamond League. And then this happens. The problem is that you can’t stop the 400 meter hurdles somehow. For some (protesters) they ruined the whole race,” he also said on camera of the Swedish TV station SVT.

“To come here and destroy the Diamond League race is very wrong,” said the Swedish discus player Daniel Stahl.

