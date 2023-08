The Ukrainian team Dnipro is facing a lot of trouble before the rematch of the second preliminary round of the Champions League. According to information from the Zorya Londonsk account, 15 members of the Ukrainian team have symptoms of food poisoning before the rematch with Panathinaikos in Athens. Dnipro lost the opening “home” duel in Košice 1:3. Eliminated from this duel, he will face Slavia in the third preliminary round of the Europa League.

