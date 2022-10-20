[SinaSportsNewsonthe19th]The Serie A women’s volleyball team Scandic Club held a press conference for the Chinese star Zhu Ting on the 18th. The team’s head coach and Italian coach Barborini attended. In an interview, Balborini said that Zhu Ting’s arrangement should not be too anxious, and it is planned that she will be able to play in another 3 to 4 weeks.

Balborini is one of the outstanding coaches of the Italian women’s volleyball team. He led the team to achieve great results in the two Olympic cycles of Beijing and London. Although Balborini and Zhu Ting are working together for the first time, he is no stranger to Zhu Ting. Balborini served as the head coach of the Turkish women’s volleyball team from 2013 to 2015, and then coached the Turkish super giant Isaac Bashi in the 2016-2017 season. The Kiefer Bank women’s volleyball team played against each other.

Talking about Zhu Ting, Balborini said: “I first noticed Zhu Ting in 2013, when I discovered this Chinese player in Turkey coaching, and she quickly stood out. Having Zhu Ting in her team With such a good player as Ting, there will be more pressure on me. But I’m also optimistic because I have a strong team.”