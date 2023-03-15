“Daniel Scardina? There are good sensations“. The words of the promoter Alessandro Cherchi strengthen the hopes of the many fans of “King Toretto”. The boxer who has been hospitalized in an induced coma at the Humanitas clinic in Rozzano (Milan) after feeling ill at the end of a training session. Scardina suffered a brain operation to remove a hematoma subdural caused by lesion of two bridging veins on the cerebral surface.

“The latest encephalogram gave excellent results”

The last one medical bulletin is reassuring and in the next few days the doctors could decide to get out of the pharmacological coma. “He underwent a encephalogram which gave excellent results, so it’s good news – said Cherchi -. Doctors tell us that they are starting to decrease the dosage of medication to allow for the awakening process over the next few days. We don’t know yet when that will happenbut there are good sensations”.

After waking up, any neurological damage will be known

The causes of Scardina’s illness have not yet been ascertained or in any case officially communicated. No prediction is possible about the conditions the moment he opens his eyes, only then can the conditions be understood any neurological damage.

The gossip with Diletta, the Pentecostal faith and love for Tyson

Daniele Scardina is one of the best known Italian professional boxers also because he was engaged to Diletta Leotta. Just the TV presenter, after the boxer’s illness, expressed her support on her social networks with the message: “Come on Dani”. Nicknamed “King Toretto”, the Milanese boxer from Rozzano (but his origins are Sicilian) is also known for his passion for tattoos (on his body he has one for every important event in his life, and on the left side of his side that of the face of Mike Tyson, his idol. On the back of the neck, however, the writing ‘My Lord‘). On the left arm some Christian symbols stand out. Before returning to Milan, you lived in Miami, Florida, where you trained not in just any gym, but in the 5th Street Gym, frequented by boxing legends such as Muhammad Ali. But in Miami she also attended the local Evangelical Pentecostal Church of God. In Italy, however, he participated in the 2020 edition of Dancing Under the Starspaired with Anastasia Kuzmina. Technically gifted boxer and inclined to attack despite his not excessive boxing skills, his match in May 2022 against the 37-year-old Giovanni De Carolis, for the intercontinental super middleweight title, was one of the most anticipated in Italy in recent years. Scardina, favorite on the eve, lost by TKO in the fifth round.