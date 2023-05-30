Home » Scariolo and the NBA, last talk to guide Toronto
Sports

by admin
The Gazzetta dello Sport headline: «Scariolo and the NBA, last meeting to lead Toronto».

According to Andrea Tosi, the Virtus Bologna coach would be in the list of three finalists to take on the job after Nick Nurse in the franchise in which he won the NBA title as an assistant in 2019.

The rosy also mentions the FanDuel agency, an NBA partner, which sees Sergio Scariolo listed at 6-1 and a great favorite, given that Steve Nash is at 6.50 and Monty Williams at 7.50.

A new meeting would therefore be in sight before June 22, the day of the NBA Draft.

