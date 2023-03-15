AS Monaco vs. Virtus Segafredo Bologna. Tap-off tomorrow, Thursday 16 March, 7.00 pm Salle Gaston Medecin (Monaco).

Live: Sky Sports, Eleven Sports, EUROLEAGUE.TV and Radio Nettuno Bologna One.

Referees: SRETEN RADOVIC, ANNE PANTHER, EMIN MOGULKOC.

Alessandro Pajola and Toko Shengelia are among the players who can be called up. Isaia Cordinier, Gora Camara and Semi Ojeleye are unavailable.

Coach Scariolo’s statements on the eve of the Monaco away match: “Our next opponents are among the top four teams in the competition and are also among the best teams for statistics such as offensive rebounds, transition efficiency, two-point attempt volume as well as being one of the most athletic teams in the entire Euroleague. They have great players with a lot of energy on both sides of the pitch: to limit it, therefore, we will first have to control our possessions and make the most of our chances. Having good spacing, controlling the ball and reducing the number of turnovers will be key. We will have to be efficient inside and outside the box, in any situation where the players will be involved in defensive rebounds and we will have to take all the shots that will be allowed to us because with their energy and aggression, they won’t give us so many second chances inside the same action, and this could be one of the keys to the match, being ready to take shots.”

Mam Jaiteh’s words in the pre-competition: “Tomorrow will be a crucial match for us, we are still in the running for the play-offs and we want to go there and get the best result, but we know it won’t be easy. Monaco are certainly a very physical and energetic team that play very well, especially at home, but we have shown that we can beat any team so we will do everything to get the win.”