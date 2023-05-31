Scariolo: Made a step forward in terms of concentration

Sergio Scariolo (via Bolognabasket): A big hug for all the friends of the areas affected by the flood, I am in my heart. Obviously we are satisfied with the match, so-so impact then we resumed the thread of the discussion and with impact and physicality we took an advantage which then expanded even more than Tortona’s demerits. We have made a step forward in terms of concentration, and generally well in defence. Good to be 2-0, but we know that winning by 1 or 30 is the same, we have to take another step. And we have no doubt that the next one will be the hardest.

abs? I am very satisfied. To keep a rotation of ten players we need to have everyone present, and Abi has an important role. Today he also had a great game on offense, and complete in general, defense, physique and rebounding. Now he has to give continuity.

Uncertain start? I’ll ask the players, and I also want to review it to understand if there was a technical aspect rather than a bit of relaxation.

The test of two centers? It was an excellent match from both, they are growing, the team is looking for them. They have regained the trust of the team, they have never lost that of the coach, by definition a coach must believe in his players, even more so because we have been one of the very few teams in Europe that has not incorporated players. In an important moment they are responding in an important way. Let’s hope they continue.

The physical condition? We are improving, above all I have seen a step forward from Milos and I am happy with this. Health is really the thing that matters most, and it’s the only variant we’ve introduced, because it came by itself. As well as a little more time to prepare for the games.