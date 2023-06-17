Home » Scariolo: “We’ve shown we’re up to it, but race 5 will go differently”
Sports

Scariolo: “We’ve shown we’re up to it, but race 5 will go differently”

by admin
“We made a series of somewhat childish mistakes. Too many celebrations in the best moments and in the end we lost concentration allowing Milan to return. You can admire how the team had lost momentum, but remained there until it came back up. We hope to have this same problem again in race 5, but we know that will hardly be the case”

“We stuck to the game tooth and nail thanks to the defense that didn’t allow him to go beyond the 5 point lead. We also stopped lowering our heads in attack and regained our clarity and control with the five that seemed more relaxed to me, which is essential.”

“We are the challengers who look from the bottom up and so far we have shown that we are up to it, but we know it is not easy because every mistake is fatal”

“I think the two teams are in a similar position, both have won 2 races. Long streaks are said to benefit the strongest. There is now a 3-game mini-series and I think we deserved to play another home game”

“Despite the 2 overtimes, I think there won’t be too many aftermaths for both teams in game 5”.

