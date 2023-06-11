Home » Scariolo wishes good luck to Rajakovic and thanks the Toronto Raptors
Sports

Scariolo wishes good luck to Rajakovic and thanks the Toronto Raptors

by admin
Scariolo wishes good luck to Rajakovic and thanks the Toronto Raptors

Sergio Scariolo, coach of Segafredo Virtus Bologna, congratulates Darko Rajakovic after the decision of the Toronto Raptors to appoint him new head coach.

“Excellent choice, it’s nice to see a European coach given the chance to show his value leading an NBA team. A heartfelt thank you to the Raptors, receiving consideration from my team meant a lot ”.

See also  Bagarre salvation, Borgo San Siro now hopes Garda: "Stronger staff, we believe in it"

You may also like

‘Unexpected’ Willie Calhoun channels Aaron Judge with HR...

Borussia Mönchengladbach: Why Virkus takes a risk with...

Chinese women’s volleyball team prepares for World Women’s...

Leo Messi, retained on his arrival in China...

DFB: Hansi Flick demands more from Niklas Süle...

End of career for Jandré Marais (Bordeaux-Bègles)?

Tennis French Open: N. Djokovic vs. C. Ruud...

‘Man City among the greatest sides I have...

VfB Stuttgart: Sebastian Hoeneß is an absolute stroke...

Canoe Slalom World Cup: Kimberley Woods wins kayak...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy