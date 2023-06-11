Scariolo wishes good luck to Rajakovic and thanks the Toronto Raptors

Sergio Scariolo, coach of Segafredo Virtus Bologna, congratulates Darko Rajakovic after the decision of the Toronto Raptors to appoint him new head coach.
Congrats and good luck to my good friend coach @DRajakovic! Good choice, it’s great to see a european coach having an opportunity to prove his value as an NBA HC ! A heartfelt thank you to the Raptors, receive this consideration from what has been my team was very meaningful!
— Sergio Scariolo (@sergioscariolo) June 10, 2023