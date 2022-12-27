Thus the former blue Gennaro Scarlato in Napolimagazine: his words

Thus the former blue Gennaro Scarlato in Napolimagazine: his words — “After the break, I hope that Napoli can restart in the same way they ended the first part of the season. In the first days of January there are two very important direct clashes, against Inter and Juventus. If Napoli manage not to lose in these two matches he keeps a good distance from his pursuers and the 8-point lead over Milan represents, for now, a good result. Spalletti has had an important impact, changing the game system and switching to a 4-3-3 formation. valued the players who were already present in the squad and in addition new ones arrived who helped him to realize his football in a more incisive way.It is normal that when there are 6-7 important players in a team the important voice becomes that of the coach, in this case of Spalletti. Osimhen is decisive. I thought that after the injury he would find less space and instead he immediately regained his place, showing his strength to everyone. and he is the key to the Scudetto. In the Champions League, in the group stage, Napoli was among the best ever”.

On the Champions League match against Eintracht

“It is clear that, on paper, the one against Eintracht Frankfurt may seem like a double challenge within reach, but we must be careful. I still believe that the Azzurri can go far. I was very impressed by Kim, I didn’t know him: I saw a very concentrated player, very quick in setting up and good at reading all the situations that can arise in the defensive phase. It was not easy to replace Koulibaly. Napoli’s midfield is one of the best in Europe. Lobotka is essential, he closes all the passing lines and dictates the times in midfield. He’s an extraordinary player. Anguissa also did very well. Ndombele himself, after finding a bit of condition, came back very useful. Zielinski has found his role Elmas was ready, after a difficult start.

“Meret is a goalkeeper of absolute value, this year he has no alternatives and he is proving to be a top-level fullback. The whole defense, to tell the truth, is giving the whole team a hand. If we think of Juan Jesus and Ostigard, it appeared quite clear that they didn’t make Rrahmani be missed. I notice a pinch of jealousy on the part of Napoli’s opponents in not admitting the clear superiority of the Azzurri, above all for the good game they play. It’s good for Napoli, as for the other teams. It’s as if another championship were starting again. An 8-10 year cycle has come to an end, I think it would be fantastic if this new cycle that has opened began with a Scudetto. Treble? I see it quite difficult. The Italian Cup has already been won over the years. This Napoli is amazing, it must have respect for everyone but it must not fear anyone. It will be important to start again on the right foot”.

