“Milan Foundation in 20 years he has realized about 200 projects, not only in Milan, but also in places like Calcutta, Rio, Nairobi and Ukraine. Projects related to sport, but with a deeper value: because when, for example, we build a soccer field, we also want to accompany those who will play on that field in their sporting growth”. Thus the president of the Milan, Paul Scaroni, during his speech at the Glass building of the United Nations, in New York. The occasion was the “Change the world, model United nations“, held in the presence of over five thousand students from all over the world to discuss some of the issues at the top of the international political agenda. “The war in Ukraine has a great impact on Europe and on energy choices – he added Scaroni – and after having imported 50% of Russian gas, alternatives are being sought. We are still far behind for renewable energies, on which we have spent a lot in the last 20 years, but which currently cover only 3% of consumption”.