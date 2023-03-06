Scarpa Ribelle Tech 3 HD is the version that defies category standardsthe most revolutionary all-round mountain boot: ultra light and fast for technical mountaineering.

In 2017 SCARPA revolutionized the way to move in the mountains with the iconic and innovative Ribelle Tech boot. Today the evolution of the RIBELLE family continues with the new RIBELLE TECH 3 HD

Scarpa Ribelle Tech 3 HD: the most revolutionary all-round mountain boot

There is no product in this category and market sector that can compete with the new RIBELLE TECH 3 HD: SCARPA has perfected the boot, creating a more efficient and technical one.

The idea was to go beyond the classic and current standards that can be found on the market, reducing weight but adding performance, support and maximum protection from the elements such as wind, water and cold: the result is a technical mountaineering boot, with contained volumes and a precise, fast and light fit.

Scarpa Ribelle Tech 3 HD with the new Dynamic Tech Roll System

Designed for ensure maximum performance, stability and comfortthe RIBELLE TECH 3 HD features the new Dynamic Tech Roll System, an innovative system of construction of the upper with the sole: the result is an efficient and rapid transition in the gait that decreases the fatigue and useful effort in walking.

The sole in VIBRAM – MEGAGRIP compound gives excellent grip on dry and wet terrains and excellent adaptability. It is the FAST TRACK rubber for a technical mountaineering shoe.

Polartec Windbloc technology offers maximum protection from the elements while allowing moisture vapor to permeate to the outside: it is windproof, water-repellent, elasticised, breathable and highly resistant.

The HDry waterproof breathable membrane prevents water from entering the upper thus reducing its weight.

Elastic and resistant upper

Two main materials in the upper construction:

Prime KNIT sock made by mixing fibers and yarns in different structures that provide properties such as elasticity, resistance, lightness, breathability and comfort.

The recycled microfiber constructed to create a special EXOSKELETON for better protection, support and containment of the foot, but at the same time to integrate the lacing system as follows:

Fast Lacing system, derived from TRAIL RUNNING to allow the passage of the laces in a fluid way and adjust the fit with a single movement;

Fast Strap Velcro for maximum adjustability and support depending on whether you’re walking or climbing;

Fussbett Ortholite O-Therm is able to create a thermal barrier, infusing open cell PU foam with airgel: the result is the lightest and most advanced version of the most insulating material in the world, which guarantees unmatched thermal insulation, comfort all around day and cold protection underfoot.

Alpinismo in DROP 6

Alpinism in DROP 6, the revolution in the concept of heights and differential between toe and heel in boots dedicated to alpine performance: it is a radical change in the approach to the athletic gesture in the mountains, where until now the difference between toe and heel has always been 10-12mm and up. Not only a more natural walk, but greater efficiency in actions and movements in the 360° environment, resulting in reduced inflammation, calf fatigue and energy savings.

RIBELLE TECH 3 HD is the result of the technological and innovative combination of the running shoe and the mountain boot.

