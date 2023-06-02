Representing the SCARPA Trail Youth Team Italia which aims to accelerate the growth of a team of young Italian athletes and to support them with the great champions with the opportunity to meet and confront the athletes who make up the SCARPA elite team, will be: Anna Hofer, Enrico Rota Martir, Fabio Visintini, Marcello Scarinzi, Nicolò Lora Moretto and Noemi Bouchard.

The selected athletes have distinguished themselves for their talent, commitment and passion for mountain running and will support the professionals in a series of appointments, races and experiences that will allow them to find out who will be the next generation Trail Running champion.

After the first selection, the promising youngsters were involved in the first weekend of meetings (May 19 – 21) to get to the heart of the project. On Friday they visited the SCARPA headquarters in Asolo where they were welcomed by the CEO of SCARPA Diego Bolzonello and the President Sandro Parisotto: they attended the presentation of the collection and together with Marco De Gasperi, Emanuele Manzi and Elisa Desco they set the goals for next season , thus immersing himself in the atmosphere that characterizes the Team.

On Saturday they were guests in Limone sul Garda by the organizers of LimoneXtreme, the event that this year will decide the winners of the Skyrunner World Series, where they ran together carrying out shooting and team building activities. On Sunday they competed for a 10 km race on the Garda Trentino Trail in Arco, demonstrating their potential and obtaining excellent results: in the men’s category, Niccolò Lora Moretto took 2nd place, Marcello Scarinzi 4th, Enrico Rota Martir 5th and Fabio Visintini the 13th, while for the women’s category, Anna Hofer in 2nd place and Noemi Bouchard in 4th.

The season program for the SCARPA Trail Youth Team Italia already includes a series of events that will test the skills and talent of the young athletes: LUT 10km (June 21), Piz Tri Vertical in Malonno (July 14-16), YCC by UTMB (29-30 August), San Martino di Castrozza (16-17 September), Vertical Chiavenna – Lagunch (7 October) and Limone VK (28 October).

BEHIND THE SCENES:

Emanuele Manzi tutor and elite athlete SCARPA: «I am very proud to be part of this project. After more than 30 years of activity, I would like to pass on some of the accumulated experience to the new entrants. They represent our future and it is important to support them in a beneficial activity such as outdoor running».

Marco DeGasperi SCARPA Trail Running Brand Manager: «The most important appointment that we can already mention will be the YCC in Chamonix where they will have the opportunity to meet the athletes of the international team who will participate in the UTMB and compete with their teammates who are part of the other international Youth Teams».

Sandro Parisotto President SHOE«The young athletes will be joined by true Trail Running professionals and the champions of tomorrow will be born from this project. At SCARPA we have many projects and we see many opportunities in this sport which is experiencing great post-Covid growth»