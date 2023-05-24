Scarpe trekking The North Face Summit Cragstone Pro leggerissime

The scarpe da trekking The North Face Summit Cragstone Pro they are walking and light approach footwear. They are very light and stable, designed for light treks and short climbs.

They are breathable and with a non-slip sole, built with various technological solutions from the American house and also attention to style.

They have been designed for alpine approaches and scrambling between rocks: for this reason they combine the characteristics of light hiking shoes, trail running shoes and approach shoes with undemanding climbs.

The North Face Summit Cragstone Pro hiking shoes, features

The Summit Cragstone Pro approach shoes are designed for technical terrain.

They have an asymmetrical upper designed for medial protection and the fit as precise as possible to tackle technical terrain. The fabric is in single-layer Spectra, to give resistance and maximum breathability.

There are no traditional laces but the Boa Fit System with three strap construction.On the heel there is a slot compatible with the carabiner.

The midsole is in lightweight EVA, with ESS filter in the forefoot.

The sole is in Vibram Litebase Megagrip, soft but solid, to have balance between stability and flexibility.

Weight: 264 grams per shoe.

All this gives The North Face shoes lightness, comfort and at the same time support without adding weight or bulk.

How are the Summit Cragstone Pros?

We have tried the Cragstone Pro shoes on several light treks and walks.

Premise: fit tight (by their nature they must be precise), therefore you must be careful to choose the right number, which is abundant, or to avoid thick socks.

If you’ve never dealt with the Boa system, when you wear them you have to get the hang of itabove all to loosen the grip with the right movement without fear of ruining the mechanism (no, it won’t break).

Once the laces are closed, you feel like you have one on your feet enveloping and light shoe; its very breathable mesh upper makes it more suitable for hot climates than for cold ones.

No, they are not as protective as trekking boots (for example the Vectiv Fastpack that we tested in this article) but they are comfortable shoes for walking on mixed earth-gravel-stone-rock paths in the summer.

But the support on the ground is stable and soft and we feel a good adherence on terrains of all types: dry, wet, muddy and rough.

The grip on the rocks is safeeven if on the foot we tend to feel the bumps a bit (it’s the opposite of lightness).

On long walks they offer good comfort, even if the ideal situation, especially if you are used to high boots, is that of trekking brevi. However, if you have little space in your backpack or if you have to face a walk in warm weather and not demanding climbs, they are among the trekking-approach shoes among the best of those we have tried. The right compromise between the precision required of an approach shoe and the comfort of a trekking shoe, the result not always easy to get.

Scarpe The North Face Summit Cragstone Pro, prezzo

The North Face Summit Cragstone Pro trekking shoe exists in only one black version, with red and green inserts, for both men and women. It is for sale at 170 euro.

