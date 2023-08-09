Scary cup debacle – Sport.cz

Due to disputes within the home club, practically all the key players of the team refused to play, and in an improvised lineup with a number of teenagers supplemented by pure amateurs, it was an undignified shame for the village of Frýdeckomístec.

The opponent from the second league started the cannonade in the tenth minute, already leading 12:0 at halftime, and in total, nine shooters contributed to the incredible score.

In this context, the approximately one week old statement of the player Oldřich Byrtus is interesting. After winning the preliminary round of the MOL Cup in a ratio of 3:1 over Nový Jičín, he told ČT sport: “We are a group here, I live nearby, you can see from coach Pavel Zavadil that he has been through the league. So only pluses.”

TJ Řepiště has advanced 3 competitions higher during the last 3 seasons. A week ago, in the TV match, they won the preliminary round of the MOL Cup and the plans were to win the whole cup and play in the Conference League (🙂). Last night the club announced that they will not play in the 1st round of the cup against Prostějov in the second division. 🫤 pic.twitter.com/7OOGwmNttl — Sportsman (@SportakCZ) August 9, 2023

When asked how far Řepiště would like to go in the cup, he answered clearly: “To the finals, the Conference League next year,” he joked. A number of players from the team went through Baník Ostrava and this fight would be spicy for them. “Now we will pass Prostějov and Baník we would save it until the finals,” he proclaimed after the progress.

At the weekend, the team led by playing coach Zavadil, a former long-time league footballer, won 4:0 in Valašské Meziříčí in the opening round of Division F. However, his further performance in the championship competition after the cup embarrassment is unclear.

1st round of the Czech football cup MOL Cup: Řepiště – Prostějov 0:26, Ždírec nad Doubravou – Zbrojovka Brno 1:4, Kladno – Králův Dvůr 1:0, Hodonín – Vyškov 2:2 after extra time, on pen. 3:5, Hlinsko – Živanice 1:0, Vsetín – Kozlovice 3:1, Slavia Hradec Králové – Chrudim 0:2, Holešov – MILO Olomouc 4:1, Havířov – Unie Hlubina 0:2, Mariánské Lázně – Karlovy Vary 4: 0, Čáslav – Admira Prague 1:2 after extra time, Hostouň – Dukla Prague 1:4, Štětí – Ústí nad Labem 2:3, Klatovy – Táborsko 1:6, Újezd ​​Prague 4 – Velvary 0:1, Český Brod – Loko Vltavín 0:3, Havlíčkův Brod – Vysočina Jihlava 0:8, Český Krumlov – Vlašim 0:7, Nespeky – Motorlet Praha 6:3 after extra time, Brandýs nad Labem – Chlumec nad Cidlinou 0:2, Neratovice-Byškovice – Most- Souš 0:1, Katovice – Příbram 1:2, Benátky nad Jizerou – Zápy 0:3, Vítkovice – Třinec 0:4, Petřín Plzeň – Přestice 2:1, Chomutov – Brozany 0:2. Matches Rýmařov – Hlučín, Kosmonosy – Varnsdorf, Velké Hamry – Přepeře, Hranice – Uničov, Žďár nad Sázavou – Znojmo, Ústí nad Orlicí – Viktoria Žižkov were postponed

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

