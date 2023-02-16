City catches up with Arsenal at the top of the Premier League by winning the most awaited match of the year in England with merit.

– In the London night, the moon once again turned blue. City wins the most important and awaited match of the season, and it does so thanks to the class, talent and experience of its champions. Arteta and Guardiola find themselves together again, this time paired at the top of the table. Arsenal having played one match less, the Blues ahead on goal difference. It will be a very long Premier, but after the show we watched, the feeling is that it will still take something extraordinary to beat this City. Arsenal dominated the league up until three weeks ago, playing some of the best football in Europe. The last 30 minutes of the match against United made us believe that this was really the good year. But that wasn’t enough. De Bruyne and his companions are still there, and after this victory they are scarier than ever;

– In Manchester City of the usual suspects, tonight shines the star of a player we don’t hide that we are madly in love with. Jack Grealish, scored for the 1-2 goal, the most important of his career, he has probably completed his growth path by reaching that status which elevates him to the level of the top players in this championship. A solid game, as a leader, that of the former Aston Villa, in many ways the most lucid of his, fundamental in getting the ball out of the constant pressure from the opponents. With him Rodri e Gundogan, for the umpteenth time, they have been able to raise the bar at the most important moment. The German is a fantastic player, there is also his signature in the two decisive goals of the match. When he will be celebrated in the way he deserves it will unfortunately always be too late;

– Arsenal tried, and how they did. In the first half, which ended in a draw, it was probably the Gunners who deserved a little more. 45 minutes of pace, high pressing, precise front changes and with the right times. Tomiyasu’s mistake derailed the plan, at least in appearance. Saka’s rigor then gave fuel back, together with the energy of an Emirates rarely seen so electric. In the second half however, inexplicably, it was not Arsenal themselves, but an almost frightened team, without the desire to get up aggressively to take on their opponents, and, above all, not very lucid in building from below. City, almost incredulous of being able to raise their center of gravity, therefore began to do what they do best, attacking high once the ball was lost. It was precisely from one of these situations, on an outgoing error by Gabriel and on the consequent reconquest by Bernardo, that Grealish’s goal was born, which then directed the game;

– The position of the Portuguese former Monaco was one of the tactical keys to a match masterfully designed by both coaches. City has now completed its revolution. Under construction in front of the 3 defenders are Rodri and Bernardo himself, with the latter who in the non-possession phase climbs down to the left like a real full-back. Seeing him tirelessly sacrifice himself in the footsteps of Saka, in the first half, must have been too much even for Guardiola, who thus decided in the 60th minute to literally move him to the opposite side, in the role of right winger. From that side, as mentioned, Bernardo then propitiated the action of the opening goal. Like Nagelsmann yesterday, Guardiola today. Improving an already effective tactical plan while running is stuff that few can afford. It goes without saying that Catalan is in this narrow circle of phenomena;

– Arsenal have not won in 3 games, never happened this season. Even tonight some singles have shown that they are not going through their best moment. Martinelli is going through a period in which he seems to have lost that confidence and light-heartedness that had led him to be one of the keys to the amazing journey of his. Saliba and Gabriel still insecure, with the Brazilian often in trouble against Haaland’s tremendous physicality. The positive notes come as always from Odegaardlucid and never tame even on an evening where he failed to determine, from Zinchenkoperhaps the best of his, another capable of raising the level when the stakes get important, and from the verve of Nketiah. The Englishman runs, fights, makes mistakes, but is still alive. Maybe he shouldn’t be there in such an important match, but he’s not to blame. Gabriel Jesus will also be back, but Arsenal will have to prove that they are better able to do without.