Another great match for Thiago Motta’s Bologna.

– Gasperini’s dictate is clear: Atalanta-Bologna will not be a match with extreme leadership by Thiago Motta’s full-backs. Whether they are midfielders or defensive backs, Posch and Kyriakopoulos are “caught” well before the midfield line, a watershed for understanding how the Grugliasco coach wants to approach the game. The movement off the ball of the three Bolognese midfielders is fundamental: when Schouten, Moro and Ferguson manage to receive the first pressure behind them, then the Bologna forwards manage to extend the field available, making Musso anxious especially with Barrow. It was the Nerazzurri number 1 himself who provoked the most violent coronary attack at the Gasp: a comfortable support for Scalvini transformed into a cross as dangerous as it was lopsided from the edge of the small area. In the other half of the field there is the obligatory, more macroscopic expedient of the first half;

– Atalanta start with Pasalic behind Højlund and Lookman. After about twenty minutes in which the Croatian gets entangled in the viscosity of the central areas, the 88th is forced out due to an ankle injury. The set-up changes: Ademola and Rasmus swap positions and expand, opening up space for the central conductions managed by Boga. In the first half where the teams seem to play the ball almost more willingly under pressure (Schouten and Moro on one side, Èderson and Boga on the other), the potential and the excellent technique collide with the reduced efficiency of the whistled plays . Højlund pardons Lucumi’s only positioning error, not giving the necessary strength to the left-handed face to face with Skorupski;

– The 15′ in the Gewiss locker room is enough to make Samson’s hair grow: Palomino goes through, the rossoblù doesn’t on the 10th. Half an hour before the final whistle, Gasperini changed his interpretation for the second time in the match: 4-man defense with Zappacosta and Palomino as wingers, Mæhle and De Roon as midfielders, Èderson and Boga in the trocar and the heavy tandem up front. The first opportunity to score, however, is Emilian;

– Zirkzee falls asleep in front of Musso, avoiding starting the end credits with almost 30′ still to play. Also thanks to the entry of the Bayern center forward, however, Bologna manages to dribble which is a marvel on the Nerazzurri’s forward climbs (little heart eyes for Schouten’s movements to get a glimpse). The teams stretch and show their worst: positional defense in the last 16 meters. The respective castles prove too fragile if they cannot have deep foundations. Special mention for Orsolini: if you don’t find his admonition in next Saturday’s Catenaccio (join!), it means that the first leg of the cup quarterfinals will have been really disappointing. Not bad for Orso: 0-2 is only a matter of time. A bit like this Atalanta, which is missing yet another opportunity to take advantage of the missteps of its competitors which would have allowed it to fully return to the Champions League area;

– Atalanta and Bologna are, today as they have been for a few games (Motta’s team for some more numerous) in this part, formations with clear ideas on what they want to do with and without the ball. Both sides lack a little sugar to swallow the pill: the Goddess is rediscovering the fire of past seasons on and off, while Bologna are a solid center forward from not having to rely on a very high level of collective performance to put their tends to the left side of the ranking.