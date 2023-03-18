Højlund enters, smashes, scores and bye Empoli: Atalanta breathes the air of victory again.

– Palomino, Pasalic and the Colombians on one side, Fazzini and Baldanzi on the other: the bills speak of Atalanta’s old guard and the new one advancing in Empoli. The first quarter of the match is Atalanta’s umpteenth allergic reaction to easy and effortless marking: aggression without the ball and circulation up to the opponent’s limit is immaculate, but once in the last 16 meters the Goddess always finds the most imaginative way not to pierce Perisan. Pasalic, De Roon and Zapata alternate in touching the big blow, pardoning an Empoli whose offensive phase in the first half is non-existent. Parisi saves on the line the only case in which an Atalanta header hits the mirror. It thundered so much that it (not) rained: at the first lunge Empoli punishes with Ebuehi, sending the guests to the locker room with an unexpected advantage;

– The second half begins with the latent feeling that Atalanta doesn’t need anything special to straighten out the match. Something happens: Caputo almost doubles twice, but Scalvini and Musso lower the shutter. If there had to be someone to tie the match, it would be De Roon. Inertia reversed? Not a chance. Gasp pays attention to Gewiss’ nostalgic veins by keeping Zapata and Muriel on the pitch for 79′, turning the second half into Juventus’ passmap at the Marassi at the beginning of the year, but 40 meters ahead. He still had a few days to assert his jurisdiction before the arrival of spring: General Winter falls on Empoli’s short rebound and gives a sigh of relief to all of Nerazzurri Bergamo;

– Muriel and Baldanzi have one thing in common: they are each other’s custody, they go three times the other’s but both, one for an athletic matter the other for a physical one, have a sparkle that the game of football cruelly represses. Pasalic is in one of those evenings in which he is among the best in the world to be found at the appointment with the goal but give up at the last;

– The winter ed Don’t worry, two of the less celebrated youngsters in Zanetti’s gang, are the best of the Tuscans: the former controls the discount version of the Cafeteros, while the latter is simply in the right place at the right time. After a game of covering the field behind like not even the best Nardella, Martin DeRoon find the first and well-deserved seasonal seal: who knows what ironic caption @Dirono will come up with this time. Ah: did you tell Ederson and Akpa Akpro that they can stop covering portions of the field that are impossible for able-bodied lungs?;

– Times that were are not necessarily better or worse than the present and the future. To see what one is and what one will be, however, one must make an effort to correct the short-sightedness with which one looks at the past. Who has ears to hear, and Gian Piero Gasperini has them, let him hear. Empoli proves to be a dynamic team but too light to be athletic: order and self-denial in the non-possession phase are commendable, but with the ball at your feet, there is no leap.

The article Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Empoli (2-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

