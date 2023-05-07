Scattered considerations after Atalanta-Juventus (0-2)

A very serious Juventus puts a real mortgage on the next Champions League qualification.

– In the last European play-off of today, the ideas offered to us are very clear from the very first minutes: Juventus willing to play a serious matchwith an even more brilliant dribble than usual and a good defensive solidity offered today by the defensive trio. L’Atalanta va a folate, stuffed with all-round midfielders, but chances disappeared right away and dead balls became the possible tip of the balance in the first half, with Scalvini’s post as the most important occasion;

– The truth is that the real mismatch is played in the Rugani-Zapata duel, with an almost surprise Bremer excluded. And it is the Juventus centre-back, almost unused up to now, who is the protagonist of an excellent concrete test, with the help of Locatelli. However, the mere presence of the Colombian conveys apprehension, despite this the opportunities are still few, also because Juventus makes the Atalanta lines very dirty. The Goddess plays the game, but it is really difficult to enter the last sixteen meters;

– When the match seems to be moving towards a balance destined to last, Juventus finds the advantage with the other surprise move by Allegri: Iling-Junior, which is in the right spot after starting the action in the opening goal. This year’s youth management is underwritten and can become a long way to go. From that moment on, as scheduled, Juventus withdrew into their penalty area like a fort and it was difficult to find a gap: only a post by Zappacosta put Szczesny in apprehension;

– Much of the fate of this match also lies in the diversity of men on the bench between Atalanta and Juventus: when the heat and fatigue begin to dominate, Allegri can field Pogba, Vlahovic, Kostic and Chiesa, while Gasp can entrust himself to Muriel and Boga, but the latter’s injury must be made up for with the entry of Soppy. With a few more alternatives, Atalanta could have created further concern for the Juventus defence. The changes, as mentioned, make the difference: Pogba confirms the vivacity of the last few weeks, Vlahovic puts the seal on the – one can say – deserved victory;

– Now the race for Europe is once again more succulent: la Juventus is almost certain of a place in the Champions League, Atalanta is practically out. On this favorable day for striped teams, it will be difficult to predict who will be out between Lazio, Inter and Milan: a lot will depend on the two Euro-derby, which will be mentally regenerating or catastrophic. To close a comment on the boorish choirs in the final towards Vlahovic: needless to say how certain characters have to stay out of the stadiums for a long time, no more lines of explanation are needed.

