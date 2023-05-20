Scattered considerations after Bayer Leverkusen-Roma (0-0) — Sportellate.it

A test of pure reactionary football takes Roma back to the final.

– 24 hours after the Manchester City show, his exact nemesis takes the stage. The dominance of the citizens based on the principles of positional football and the desire to completely control the match and reset every variable was counterbalanced by a footballingly reactionary Rome that brought the maximum expression of the Italian bolt onto the pitch, with 11 players perpetually behind the ball line totally uninterested in building, but perfectly focused on destroying. If for Guardiola the center forward was space, yesterday for Roma it was emptiness. The beauty of football is that two philosophies so different and two ways of seeing the world so irreconcilablewhose opposition has marked football in the last 15 years, led to the achievement of the same goalor a final (even if in different competitions);

– The statistics are emblematic: 23 total shots to 1, of which 6 to zero in the mirror. A wait-and-see Rome was easily predictable, but perhaps not that much, to the point of closing the almost 100′ of play with 0.03 expected goals. It’s difficult to find in recent football a semi-final played in such a shameless Spargnina way by a team, and probably we need to go back to the historic Barcelona-Inter of 10 years ago, again (coincidentally) with Josè Mourinho on the bench. But the statistics don’t say it all: the giallorossi performed an extraordinary performance in terms of application and positional defense, governing the chaos and all the intangible factors that are part of the game in a way very close to mystique.;

– Mourinho comes up with the same 11 players as in the first leg, with the double center forward Abraham-Belotti. The tender plan is simple: minimize any form of risk, pressing the opponents only in the defensive trocar, defending with a low and compact block and then trying to catch his breath by throwing on both ends. As the minutes go by, Roma get lower and lower, with the two forwards ending up being added medians. Bayer has no choice but to try from outside, but he always ends up shooting blanks or into Rui Patricio’s arms. Spending almost 100 minutes inside their own penalty area without conceding a single goal seems impossible, yet Roma succeed thanks to a perfect performance by the central trio and a moving application of higher quality players, ready to sacrifice themselves for a cause greater than their talent. Obviously we also need a little help from Lady Luck, which manifests itself on the occasion of the Diaby stake;

– Matic he towers back in midfield, and anyone who tries to jump him ends up bouncing off him. Pellegrini, despite not being a born driver, he confirms himself as a leader for the attitudes and dedication he puts into play. However, the palm of the best goes to the reviled Cristante, who had experienced the best season in his career as an attacking midfielder and also found himself acting as a central defender yesterday due to an emergency: he did not make a mistake in reading, despite being faced with difficult clients such as Azmoun and then Hlozek, and the sporadic attempts to restart of Rome have always come out of his feet. Abraham play the game that no striker dreams of as a child, but manages to be valuable in the trenches and in winning some fouls;

– Roma thus reaches the second European final in 2 years, a sign of a growth path on a mental level that is difficult to deny. He will have to contend against Real Madrid in the Europa League, that Sevilla who, even in a complicated season, took the scalps of United and Juventus, confirming their shamanic relationship with this competition. However, the Giallorossi in the one-off match are an uncomfortable customer, for everyone. It will be a fundamental match for the near future, since a victory would lead to the Champions League, opening up important scenarios in terms of the transfer market and the balance sheet. But what matters most is that a square like Rome has returned to dreaming. Some nights had been missing for a long, long time.