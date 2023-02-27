An overbearing Bayern bullies Union and takes the top of the standings again.

– The most decisive match – so far – of Bayern’s season is played in a magical, almost dreamy atmosphere, inside an Allianz Arena immersed in a sea of ​​large and fluffy snowflakes, similar to the “little hands” by Amarcord. I apologize for this beginning which has little to do with the game itself, but every so often it’s important to remember the poetry of football and there are few things more poetic than a game in the snow. Unfortunately, however, no orange ball;

– The first real consideration goes to great training choices made by Nagelsmann. The defense of transitions has always been one of the problems that makes his Bayern suffer the most and the verticality of Union Berlin was clearly a danger. The choice to defend to four, with Stanisic preferred to Cancelo, he guaranteed balance and it made it possible to defuse practically every restart attempt by the opponents;

– Objectively Union Berlin didn’t hold a candle to this evening: it seemed like the usual game between a “normal” middle-lower team – that is what one would have expected from Union – and the usual meat grinder Bayern: 70-30 ball possession, 9 shots on goal to 0, 3.65 vs 0.35 xG and it could go on and on. Fischer’s team, however, has many extenuating circumstances, first of all having knocked Ajax out of the Europa League just three days ago, while Bayern have had eight full days off. The championship is still long and the lead remains at -3;

– For the umpteenth time Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting show all those who have made fun of him in recent years why play at these levels. For the umpteenth time Eric Maxime Choupo-Moting jumped highest of all and scored a vital goal in the match economyopening the first breach in the Union defensive wall, which until then had held orderly. This year he’s already at 14 goals and 4 assists in less than 1400 minutes played. It won’t be Lewandowski, but neither is it making him regret it too much;

– We close with an ode to the competition: maybe and just maybe, this year we will have an exciting championship. THEBayern Munich crushed one of their two direct opponents for the title tonight, but this season they have already stalled several times and it could happen again. The BVB is very fast and the Union, if it will be able to withstand the fatigue of the double commitment at least until March, will hardly let go. Even Leipzig and Freiburg are not cut out yet, being respectively -4 and -5 off the top. Who knows, maybe the time has come to break Bayern’s hegemony? Unlikely, but hoping costs nothing.