When Bastoni, Barella and Brozovic make Bastoni, Barella and Brozovic, Inter is another Inter. Domination in Portuguese soil: 0-2.

– For the thirteenth time in their history, Inter are playing in the quarter-final of the Champions League. This would be enough to make us understand the importance of the match played at Da Luz against Benfica, but paradoxically the disastrous planning situation and the negative progress in the league tend in some ways to make us underestimate the extent of the match and the result achieved by Inzaghi’s gang. A 0-2 at home to one of the European surprises of the season is a result to be celebrated as it deserves, regardless of any vicissitudes. All the more reason because it arrived with full merit;

– Bastoni and Barella will take care of it. Together with Brozovic, who has finally returned to manage the timing of the Nerazzurri game in a sublime way (except for the last-minute mistake that could have cost him dearly), and Mkhitaryan, they are the two who have moved the bar of the match and of the balance of this quarter-final. The best European match in Barella’s career even before the goal, a new demonstration – in the midst of a season of ups and downs – of why Bastoni is one of the most distinctive defenders on the European sceneas demonstrated by the two sublime crosses in the second half (one for Barella’s goal, the other for Dumfries’ huge chance);

– What hasn’t happened for a while: the perfect timing of Inzaghi’s substitutions – with the triple entry of Correa, Lukaku and Gosens (the latter two probably should have played from the start) -, the excellent second half of Dumfries and the impeccable entry into the field of a Tucu Correa who didn’t look so decisive and involved from the beginning of his adventure with the Nerazzurri;

– However, we mustn’t forget that in the first half hour there were several constants in the Nerazzurri’s effort to attack the opponent’s goal. The offensive situation continues to be problematic, between strikers who are not in shape – Dzeko is invisible again, Lautaro is unloaded except for a couple of ideas – and wingers who continue to have no impact – today is not Dumfries’ turn, for once, but Dimarco, insufficient behind and in front as it’s often happening to him after an excellent first part of the season -. Themes, unfortunately, recurring;

– Finally, applause to the entire game plan. Because this 0-2 is the perfect reflection of what we saw on the pitch, and it could also have been wider: Benfica never free to associate their players in the last third of the pitch, Inter who didn’t limit themselves to restarting but with intense and reasoned possession phases managed to mess up Schmidt’s 4-2-3-1. In short, in the midst of corporate and field vicissitudes: a masterpiece, for a night that is worth a lot.

The article Scattered considerations post Benfica-Inter (0-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

