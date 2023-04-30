Scattered considerations after Bologna-Juventus (1-1)

Juventus completes a horrible month with a daring draw.

-2 wins, 3 draws and 4 defeats: this is Juventus’ April score in all competitions. A good month that only brings with it a tiring qualification for the semi-finals of the Europa League and, off the pitch, the return of 15 points which Juventus is slowly dissipating on the pitch. The draw in Bologna reflects the fragile, disoriented and slightly unfortunate moment of a team that has lost all certainty, and it seems stuck in a labyrinth built by itself, from which there is no way out;

-After all, this time the performance is the most encouraging thing for Allegri’s team who, back from such a negative streak of results, could be overwhelmed by a disadvantage accrued after just 10 minutes. Instead Juventus reacts: nervously, in disorder, but reacts. The whole first half is a grumpy and impetuous rebellion against an unacceptable decline. Juve bangs its fists and, combined with the attitude of a self-confident Bologna full of enthusiasm, produces a neurotic and syncopated game, but overall enjoyable;

-The grotesque rigor of Owned bywith that incomprehensible jump, is only the biggest of failed opportunities for a Juventus that produces more than it has done in all the last 3 games combined. The bianconeri show up several times in front of the goal, but instead of the net they see their ghosts and they end up failing even grossly great deals. The double chance of Beans it’s huge, but the most serious is the empty net pot of Matias Soule, which ends up inexplicably in a corner. Difficult not to read a lack of tranquility, transmitted above all by the less experienced boys, in errors of this type;

– Excluding the faults of the black and whites in the finalization phase, the main reason why Juventus score just one goal has a name and a surname: Lukas Skorupski. The Bologna goalkeeper is now a certainty of our championship and tonight he produces a couple of monstrous interventions that make the save on Milik’s horrendous penalty seem the most banal. In light, to tell the truth, also his colleague and Juventus compatriot, who is solicited by the structural fragility of his team and avoids collapse on an evening in which another defeat would have been a boulder for Juventus. In short, in Poland goalkeepers are in good shape;

-Bologna, however, is not only his goalkeeper: Thiago Motta’s team is the protagonist of the best season in recent years and plays with the serenity and conviction now also given by a more than reassuring ranking. Tonight’s performance isn’t always rousing, but the rossoblu are obviously a team with very clear ideas and in excellent physical conditionwhich has in Jerry Schouten an indispensable piece to allow Motta to play the way he plays. Zirkzee’s substitution, on the equalizer 20 minutes from the end, is the very strong declaration of a team whose intentions are very clear and which in the second round constituted a serious problem for anyone who faced them.

The article Scattered considerations after Bologna-Juventus (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

