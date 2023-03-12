A point that displeases everyone.

– A game that could have been expected to be fun given the level of play that the two teams have expressed in the latest outings. Given the busy schedule, due to the commitments of the national teams in the next few weeks which are decidedly useless, the usability of the Saturday night show was of a low level. A draw that made more play for Bologna than for Lazio, despite Inter’s misstep;

– The first fraction looks promising. Lazio tries to sink and the Bolognese to restart instantly. TO tactical level Motta has studied Sarriane’s moves well and blocks their sources, there is little inspiration in the Biancoceleste home and scarce. Barrow frightens Provedel on a couple of occasions, but without seriously worrying him. From the outside eye, the biancoceleste dribble is liked but it leads to little: Bologna holds without worries;

– The swirl of substitutions does not change the canvas. The match trudges. Lazio for a few traits is preferred. The rossoblùs try to sting. Boredom is the watchword for those who don’t support the two teams, despite the fact that we’re talking about medium-high rankings. You try, you try but you fail: in high school you would have said “he’s good but he doesn’t apply himself”. Well, this is the synthesis of a lackluster second half;

– Sarri will not be happy. Lazio plays much worse than in Tuesday’s defeat. The short squad does not favor the Tuscan who always has to field the usual ones. Decisions imposed by injuries – read Immobile – and by spare parts not up to par. The defense holds – yet another clean sheet – but the attack is sterile. In summary: good but not great;

– Motta, not even him, can consider himself completely happy. Bologna tries but fails. Sporadic personal initiatives and not even so dangerous. The Bolognese were however brighter and more pungent and are confirming a positive trend with the first in the class. Thiago is having the merit of changing the team’s mentality upwards. Which is not trivial.

