Scattered considerations after Bologna-Milan (1-1)

Pioli loses yet another bet and two other important points against a small one.

– Rarely does it happen that you have to write a consideration before the game begins, but today it is mandatory, because it refers to something that is totally outside the final result. The training fielded by Pioli is a mixture of arrogance, ignorance and lack of respect such as to have rarely been seen in our Serie A. Lack of respect towards his fans, who pay to see an experimental formation on the pitch, towards the players themselves on the pitch, who are not stupid and understand what is happening, but above all towards Bologna: a team among the most in form in the league treated as a summer friendly against the local side. The message is clear: “this match counts for little” (why, then? Does Pioli really think he can win the Champions League?), all without even having the courage to show up for a pre-match press conference in which he was supposed to justify his choices . On the other hand, his position helps him: if he wins it is “his merit”, if he loses it is always “the players’ fault”;

– Going back to the field, since that’s what we have to talk about, Bologna’s initial goal is the very result of the initial imbalance of the Rossoneri formation, punctured by Posch’s cross while it was still in the adjustment phase, with Sansone confirming that he liked it the role of so-called “false nueve”. The lowering of the landlords’ center of gravity, in light of the immediately positive result, is perhaps a little exaggerated and allows Milan to grind the game and gain confidence as the minutes go by, despite Origi’s total evanescence and Rebic’s lack of precision . It is no coincidence that the draw comes with Pobega: the most underrated player in the squadoften employed to collect wood away from where he could play better and immediately score as soon as he is in a position to do badly;

– As mentioned above, Origi is the one who does absolutely nothing to try to gain a shred of trust from his coach, totally useless even in moments when his team manages to be more dangerous, to the point of not giving any contribution or from a technical point of view, nor from a physical one. When Leao enters his place, one would expect something morealso because his coach asks him to always launch deep, but it seems that the Portuguese is a footballer who struggles to get into the game when called from the bench, even if his physical characteristics would lead one to think otherwise;

– Sponda Bologna, especially the many technical errors in midfield, which have repeatedly allowed Milan to become dangerous. The impression is that Thiago Motta is managing to get 110% out of a squad with big limits, thanks to an excellent game organization, which allows his team to do better than one might expect from the technical characteristics of the players . In particular it was Dominguez who disappointed, in the middle of the field, with many turnovers in the setting phase and lack of lucidity in the coverage phase, which even cost him a yellow card in the second half;

– The final draw, it goes without saying, makes Bologna much happier than a Milan who tried in every way, but without being able to find the KO blow. Pioli’s tactic of maintaining balance with the reserves, and then trying to win it with the starters in the final, failed as against Empoli and as had already happened in the past against other so-called small players. We cannot therefore speak only of bad luck or episodes, but it is now time to talk about choices that are not paying offalso because the points average in the league is far from what is expected from the team with the Scudetto on its chest and even a possible qualification to the semi-finals of the Champions League wouldn’t help to compensate for a season that would be considered bankrupt if the Rossoneri didn’t finish the championship in the top four.

The article Scattered considerations after Bologna-Milan (1-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

