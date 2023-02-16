The air of Europe makes the Viola rediscover.

– Fiorentina arrived in the worst conditions for what was perhaps the key match of their season, or at least had become so given the negative trend in the league. Back home from Portugal with all the loot and a heavy mortgage on the next round, rediscovering the lost goals of his centre-forward Jovic and Cabral (brace for both). A ferocious display of Viola superiorityvery good at finally realizing opportunities and always firmly with the game in hand;

– The Italian team has broken the multiverse, leaving the melancholy dimension of this year to fall back into the more fairy-tale world of a year ago, despite the different interpreters. Create, conclude, score, dominate, win. Perhaps it was the motivational plan, rather than the tactical one, that weighed in the minds of the lilies’ players. The different European stage has allowed Fiorentina to breathe, leaving at home the torments and problems of a Serie A that is asphyxiated for her;

– Italiano fielded his players according to the established systems, which, however, many times this year had led to complications in terms of interpretation and effectiveness. Always a team devoted to high possession and re-aggression, always Amrabat at the bottom with Mandragora much more midfielder than alongside him, always wingers with reversed foot, Jovic aims. Many times it didn’t work, this time it definitely did. A victory like this will also create questions for the coach himself: is it the case to radically change the structure given certain results? or is the problem elsewhere and in the end does the team really manage to be more effective with these game principles? The hope, for the viola, is that we don’t get lost in other new torments;

– The tactical attitude of Braga has left us perplexed. Artur Jorge (orphan of Vitinha, who moved to Marseille) has fielded a team that is much more staid than expected, more careful not to concede balls vertically and between spaces rather than developing and coming back with many players. Perhaps the Portuguese coach feared the ability of the lilies on second balls (a detail on which Viola was dominant), perhaps he thought that placing himself with a lower block would have made possession of the lilies barren. In reality, Braga immediately ran into difficulties in the low construction, and the defeatist approach made it lose precious metres, putting it on difficult ground and propitiating numerous individual mistakes;

– Jovic’s goal at the end of the first half and Tormena’s expulsion at the start of the second half (bad tackle for the Serbian) undoubtedly split the game. Already ahead, Fiorentina then walked on a crumbling building in Bragheri. They especially walked on it Jovic (doubling on a nice pocket from Amrabat for Saponara, who signs the assist) and the substitute Cabral (the 0-3 goal is a jewel), a bit the emblem of an often lazy team that let off steam and enjoyed themselves this evening. Notes for statisticians: Amrabat first keypass of the season, Biraghi makes his fourth assist of the season on open play (out of five in the UECL), Jovic top scorer of the tournament with 6 goals with one goal every 62 minutes played. Crazy purple.

