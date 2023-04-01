Too little Cremonese to prevent a muted Atalanta from winning the 3 points. For the good game, come on later.

– The first half of Cremonese-Atalanta is the manifesto of Serie A, so mocked by Tudor during the week: looking at the 22 on the pitch at Zini, you wouldn’t want to buy anyone. The only, partial, exceptions are the Atalanta midfielders: Ederson he is the only one in the field to raise the qualitative rate, with an aesthetic coefficient per touch unattainable by teammates and opponents. The Roon, on the other hand, he is the protagonist of an order performance and of the only episode worthy of the name in the first 45′. From the only Colombian dialogue that bears fruit comes a short repulse in the area of ​​Carnesecchi, defenseless prey to the tow of the Dutch 15th;

– The recovery has just begun, a goal almost missed, a goal conceded: Lookman graces Cremonese, the Grigiorossi find the hand of Toloi and the conversion from Captain Ciofani’s detachment. The beats don’t even rise by mistake, at least until Rasmus Højlund enters: the Dane has the ability to make something happen even when he’s away from the ball. On the first occasion in which he has the possibility to point Bianchetti in front of the goal, the grey-red defense can only take his plate: Boga has only to lean against an empty net. Gasperini’s offensive changes had the effect of lengthening the team in the final stages: Højlund thought he had already scored by sending wide from close range, Valeri came close to equalizing twice. Boga wants to win the man of the match palm: he steals the ball from a confused Aiwu, Èderson supports for Lookman, who can’t miss this time;

– Bianchetti is the cross and delight of the Cremonese: one of the grey-reds least in trouble, but the negative protagonist of all the key episodes of the match. When he has a license to attack, Valeri proves he deserves the category, but unfortunately he’s still a step behind defensively. Ballardini decides to preserve Dessers in view of the Italian Cup: Tsadjout and Ciofani don’t demerit, but still Tsadjout and Ciofani are;

– Boga, Højlund and Lookman: in terms of performance and scoresheet, it is undeniable that it was Gasperini’s bench that decided the match. After a first half from Ludovico offered by the pair of Cafeteros and an irritating Pasalic, the Goddess manages to turn the game in her favor more by inertia and star power than by will. She is absolutely the best in the field Boga, but Ederson’s performance must not go under the radar;

– Atalanta enters the field with their legs but not with their heads, as if they were playing a Serie B match. Cremonese are committed, they struggle but prove to be a team not up to Serie A. time, the match turns into a fantastic commercial for Serie B: the matches of the cadetteria, at the same time, will have attracted the spectators who have not yet dozed off during the match in Cremona.