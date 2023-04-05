Cremonese fights, but it is Fiorentina who put the final in their sights.

– Full curves, choreography, smoke bombs launched in the opening minutes, even the camera filter that Mediaset sends by mistake in one of the first replays of the race: Zini from Cremona for this second semi-final of the Coppa Italia refers to a very 90s atmosphere. With a pleasant splash of British flavor, which showing a challenge between the bottom and ninth in the standings is very FA Cup and very little Superlega;

– The first half of Fiorentina is drumming, the only goal signed in the fraction by Cabral does not explain well the enormous gap between the two teams on the pitch. Both in terms of quality, and it was predictable, and in terms of rhythms. La Cremonese seems blocked, intimidated, the viola instead appears determined to hit the target within reach. The only, ancient defect: the gigliati are very fond of the sills, perhaps too much;

– The Italian re-proposes some tactical variants with a guardiolesque flavor, already seen against Inter: a 3-man bottom-up build with a centre-back and two full-backs, while the other defender gets up and joins play Amrabat. A 3-2-2-3 that allows the Viola to always bring many men forward and recreate a local numerical superiority in each area, facilitated by the technical caliber of players always capable of jumping the man. Cremonese in a doll, but Ballardini shakes his hands in the second half, raising the center of gravity of the team and putting them in a position to create more than a few problems for an attentive Terracciano;

– The inputs of Dessers e Good help at halftime they lead the Grigiorossi to mess up the game, or at least to try. The mood is different, the rhythm carried is different, in the first half of the second half where the violas, without dancing too much, take a breath and concede something. But Fiorentina’s ability to accelerate sharply makes the difference: the triple (yet another) chance in the 71st minute leads to Aiwu’s red card and Nico Gonzalez’s penalty, which ends the match;

– Cabral, with a goal scored and a penalty awarded, continues his period as King Midas: each ball touched becomes gold. The huge step, on a psychological rather than a technical level, taken by the Brazilian in the last two months is something surprising. According to the goals alone, we are at an altitude of 8 in 11 games. Notable leap, for an attacker who had signed just 6 in over a year before Braga. Perhaps most of all the emblem of a Fiorentina completely rediscovered from a mental point of view, and apparently capable of achieving any result.

