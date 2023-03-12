Home Sports Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Fiorentina (0-2)
Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Fiorentina (0-2)

Fiorentina proves that they have found themselves. Third consecutive victory for the Viola in the league: it hadn’t happened for five months.

Fiorentina now seems to have reconnected a thread interrupted months and months ago, that of a progressive growth path which only lacked continuity. By beating Cremonese, the Viola secure their sixth victory in their last seven matches, with another convincing performance in terms of play, confidence and maturity;

– The state of health reached by the purples is well represented by the action of the perk. A turnover from Amrabat that could turn into a danger is well managed by the rearguard; from the recovery a counterattack is triggered well orchestrated by Barak and finalized by Mandragora. In other circumstances, at other times of the season, the Viola would not have been as responsive in effectively managing these transitions;

– Confidence is palpable in the evidence of Dodo e Cabral, with the second again on target. Precise match in both phases of the full-back, fighting match and with the right paw from the center forward. As with Milan, the performances (missed for months) of these two pieces are fundamental in the mechanism of Fiorentina. Added to this is the now achieved balance in midfield thanks also to the reinvention of Mandrake: the ex-Turin player as a possession midfielder is ensuring the right revs for the Lily engine in the middle. Well done to him to immerse himself in the role, good Italian to find this non-trivial solution compared to a player who, for months, could not find a sense in the purple tactical chessboard;

– The doubling signed by Cabral extinguishes the few ambitions of the Grigiorossi, who in the 1st half were above all concerned with remaining compact and not conceding easy situations for the developments of the Tuscans. Ballardini’s team tries to raise the pace and the forward pressure even by inserting more forwards, but struggles to combine something for too long and indeed loses the right distance between the departments. The best blaze of the Lombards comes only in the 80th minute, when Okereke is launched face to face with Sirigu but finds the ex-Naples goalkeeper who hypnotizes him;

– Ballardini’s team thrives on its ability to stay in the match until the end, despite a very modest technical rate. Against this Fiorentina as on other occasions, the Cremonese manages to come out impetuously in the final match and not give up even in the face of a complicated result to overturn. Despite this attitude, it remains somewhat difficult to talk about hopes-salvation: doubling your points in just 12 games to target Spezia does not seem like something within the possibilities of this team.

