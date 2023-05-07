Scattered considerations after Cremonese-Spezia (2-0)

La Cremonese takes home three points that sensationally bring her back to life.

– the Cremona, winning the Saturday postponement against Spezia, he has reopened all the discourses of salvation. Eight points in the last five were enough to reassemble the direct competitors, who are now trembling. Three points from fourth from bottom, now no one is safe. Cremonese, Spezia and Verona will in all likelihood compete for just one place to stay in Serie A, considering Sampdoria already a foot and a half down;

– The territorial domination of Spezia in the postponement of Saturday was striking. And it is therefore even more paradoxical that it was a defeat to arrive. The Ligurian team has undoubtedly played the best match since coach Semplici has been at the helm but that wasn’t enough to go home with points. Yet another negative result for Spezia, which in a month and a half saw its ranking plummet, not yet definitively compromised but having become very complicated;

– Luck clearly didn’t smile at Spezia tonight, who, in addition to having found a great Carnesecchi in front of him, hit a crossbar and conceded a goal after seeing the ball bounce on his two central defenders. Too inaccurate and too careless in defense when he really counted the eaglets, now completely disheartened. Ballardini, from him, will play, once again, the possibility of performing yet another miracle in his career. His team is healthy and he has no intention of abdicating right now. The Cremonese championship finale will be all heart and restarts;

– It was paradoxical to see Cremonese with 11 men behind the ball line. In what literally represented an inside-out match Ballardini chose to play the most classic of bolts. No will to impose one’s own game and total reliance on the episodes to try and bring home some points. Football, however, is like this and with a little malice the Grigiorossi managed to bring home the three points. Although the standings have moved, however, it is difficult for us to imagine a Cremonese still in Serie A next year. Despite the current, enviable, state of psychophysical form;

– Carnesecchi is one of those players who “move” saves. The goalkeeper of the future we’ve all been waiting for has finally blossomed and, after two years of apprenticeship in Cremona, the time has come for Atalanta to allow him to defend their posts. Technically excellent, good in outings and a sensational instinct are the strengths of our Under 21 goalkeeper. If the Cremonese are still there to fight 4 days from the end, much of the credit goes to their goalkeeper, who is truly a determining factor today .

