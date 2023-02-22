Legend has it that King Philip invited his son Alexander to look for another kingdom, “because Macedonia is too small for you”. Naples, like the future emperor, sets out to conquer Europe, and discovers that they are doing just fine.

– If on the eve a lot of attention had to be paid to Eintracht, a team in any case healthy and absolutely not to be underestimated, who ends up underestimating himself is, perhaps, Eintracht itself: In fact, Glasner decides to change the nature of his team, usually very proactive and able to snatch the game thanks to the speed of Kolo Muani, fielding a 3-4-2-1 in which the wingers are asked to stay very low keeping a close eye on the overlaps on the outside of the blues. The Germans, who also approach at the right pace, however never manage to worry Meret until the 82nd minute, but Kamada’s left foot ended up docile in the arms of the Friulian goalkeeper;

– The great merit of Naples this year, among many, is to have a lot of patience: if in the first half hour the congested field between the narrow lines of the hosts made the encirclement maneuver more cumbersome and less effective than usual, the blues give the impression of never going into trouble, aware of being able to make things happen at any moment, without getting caught up in a hurry. They know that once you find the depth, the game would have taken the desired tracks: it is enough to know how to wait for “father time”;

– Also because, once you find the space there behind the Teutonic defense, Napoli makes up for all the lost time: in a few minutes the Azzurri score, thanks to the usual Osimhen, which capitalizes the third of four clear goals created in less than two minutes of play. At the end of the first half, Eintracht looked like a boxer stunned by too many blows to the head, who was only able to stand up by a miracle;

– By a miracle and, it must be said, for the unusual imprecision of the blues in front of goal the final result is 0-2, which leaves more than one hope of a comeback on paper. However, in light of the summary execution in which this match could have turned, if Kvaratskhelia hadn’t been hypnotized twice (one of which from the penalty spot) by Trapp, or the aims of Osimhen and Lozano had been more precise, a turnaround by Eintracht would be one of the most sensational results of this Champions League;

– Kvaratskhelia: just today it would be, sensationally, from enroll in the list of the worst (or rather, of the less brilliant, given that in the light of the blue test in Germany we cannot speak of worse), due to a nervousness and a clouding not typical of him. But then out of nowhere he invents the assist for Di Lorenzo with a play that recalls that visionary genius named Guti which makes us understand how, even on such evenings, Georgian remains one of the most beautiful things to see on a football field. But a prize must be given to the best. The scene this time is all about Lozano, today elusive on the right and always lucid and precise in his choices, and Zambo Anguissa: the Cameroonian today was simply omnipresent and dominant in the middle of the field, as well as delightful in serving the ball that kicks off the blue double. Only the goal is missing, but he comes very close.

