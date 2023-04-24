Scattered considerations after Empoli-Inter (0-3)

A Lukaku who looks like a less distant relative than the one who dragged Inter against Empoli.

– Pleasure, Romelu Lukaku. A swallow doesn’t make spring, and in this one there really isn’t more than one. But the second goal contains a lot of what Lukaku was, the distance from the Lukaku we have seen this season, the impact he could have in the ten games remaining at the end of the Inter season. In the first half, doing practically nothing, he had nevertheless opened up a couple of interesting banks for his teammates. Lukaku is back?;

– Not much has changed in terms of Inter’s attitude, slowness and game proposal compared to the last few league outings, but if nothing else Empoli has almost never worried the Nerazzurri rearguard and above all it served to unlock – unlike all the past games or almost – the scoreboard. A factor that affects football, not only to win matches but also to direct them along the way;

– The mirror Brozovic. To demonstrate how it shouldn’t be a round and deserved 0-3 to make people sing victory, and God forbid, just look at Brozovic’s game. Careless, listless, extremely imprecise as almost never happens to him. And it is no coincidence that he is one of those who see his future increasingly uncertain, thinking of the usual corporate situations;

– Empoli stopped in this second leg, as has often happened in recent years. Thanks to a poor salvation fight and an excellent first part of the season, Zanetti’s team is already safe, but the last few outings have been inconspicuous. Today the team did very little to get out of the match with at least one point in the farmhouse;

– Il turnover. Among those who have played less than the starters, the good performance of D’Ambrosio and again that of a Correa which seems to have been rediscovered: rightly he was no longer talked about, but his ability to make the offensive proposal of an absolutely non-dynamic team dynamic and associative must not go into the background.

