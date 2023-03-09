El Matador, the shining light of the weekend in Bahrain (Red Bull aside).

– Being able to overshadow even the winner of the race, with a podium that looks great. Yes sirs, it is what happened in Bahrain and it has a connotation full of intrinsic meanings. Fernando Alonso, the attendance record holder, an identity card brought to age 41, but with a fresh and never withered substance, was able to show and show us a monstrous performance, on a par with an absolutely exceptional improvement by the Aston Martin in Bahrain. Already in the tests, carried out on this same track, however, it was seen that the new double-A pairing could immediately aspire to a real surprise role, showing concreteness and a decisive overall step forward if compared to the calendar year of 2022, between new cars and excellent abandons (Vettel). A third place which, if ever there was a need, exalted the undisputed qualities of a multifaceted driver who has always shown ferocity and competitive intensity, with every means available, even if in the second or third category. A flash, a glow in the desert evening, which with its battle curve after curve with the hated rival in black Mercedes, embellished a race whose sporting destinies had already been marked by free practice, unequivocally, reiterating a drink superiority never seen in a start iridescent;

– Facing a third place, le Mr. Stroll’s ambitions are certainly still on the launch pad, but the stone is launched. A deeply restructured team, capable of attracting a charismatic figure like the Asturian champion, it is proposed as a crazy variable breaking the apparently unassailable trio, trying to give flashes of vitality in the fight for the top positions. Yet another page in the variegated and painted career of the driver from Oviedo, called to be the diamond, the technical and sports guide of the Anglo-Canadian team. He won’t shift any balance in the highest levels, it must be said clearly, but he will be able to give further prestige and prestige to the reputation, capabilities and robustness of a symbol of motor sport that has now marked an entire twenty years. One last thoroughbred, a true mastiff of the wheel, always found ready, in every context in which, like it or not, he found himself or wanted to find himself;

– A career that has endured and has been written, year after year for the past 22 years, which began in the limbo of a Minardi in a progressive phase of ownership transition, but wisely guided by an extremely important talent scout, such as the old patron Giancarlo. Then the protector wing of Flavio Briatore, which leads him towards the only (to date), two world titles in Renault, but which numerically say and will say little about their true value, which is that of being the terminals of the legendary Schumacherian and Ferrarista era. To go further, between continuous comings and goings of steering wheels, failed projects and systematically colliding with the dynamics of an increasingly dictatorial and politically one-way F.1, here come out the character sides of a character described by many as enigmatic and unmanageable. Factor that will be, in an increasingly politically correct world, an obstacle to putting himself in an advantageous and technically leading position, ending up beforehand even disliked by Red Bull and Mercedes, who would never have made one of their car seats available to him and played with it, even if remote, the possibilities of a sensational return to Maranello;

– All-round driver, motorsport visionary, because pursuing that coveted “Triple Crown” makes him one of the most purist, respectful and passionate of his essence, tradition and importance. Synonymous with dedication and self-sacrifice, a sign of his strength and motivation which often overwhelmed and annulled much younger and more successful riders than him. He actually survived a fratricidal war with the first Hamilton in McLaren Spy Story 2007, up to the Singapore 2008 crash gate, to then go against the whole of Japan at his home in Suzuka, with the heartbreaking and destructive “GP2 Engine”. All challenges that haven’t affected him in the slightest. Not even the unfortunate evening of Abu Dabhi 2010, the most colossal of the human sporting defeats of modern F1. Rather, all of this turns into a sense of revenge, of debt with an often mocking destiny, demonstrating that only two titles are not signs of weakness or demerit, but rather of impermeability and resilience to negative factors, which shape and create a talent immense and undeniably crystalline. Transferring desire, passion and determination into new and continuous goals, from the night of Le Mans to the Dakar desert to the parabolic curves of Indianapolis and Daytona, demonstrating that he knows how to live even without the world champion Circus and even that he can come back and dictate contractual conditions;

– His longevity can reach a mythological goal, that of the gods 400 Grand Prize, arriving at an arithmetic but also moral symbol considered until recently to be incomparable and unattainable. However the sum of his results goes, he will go down in history as one of the longest-lasting, unsinkable and almost figuratively eternal multiple champions, resulting in posterity as practically always effective and efficient. A third place, when compared to 32 victories, is a shy jolt in the trophy chest, but once again it rekindles and highlights his presence and sporting value. Victory is now 10 years away, the last Spanish hurray before the young Sainz, once an enthusiastic admirer and supporter of him. But more than ever as this year, the conditions for reaching 33 are realistic and probabilistic, underlining the importance of the top mechanical vehicle, as an extraordinary monetary and human investment by Stroll and company. For the nostalgic slice of an F.1 made up of track tests, aspirated V10s with a melodic and poignant sound, in fact and not impure acts, Alonso remains the last bulwark in business, the last samurai of a generation of pre-simulator drivers , pre social, pre… destined, of few but incisive and sharp words, of which even Raikkonen, despite the meager and skimpy end-of-career booty, filled notice boards with fans. He continues to race for your passion and for ours, Fernando, because of this the world of F1 requires: a drop in the ocean of conformity and uniformity . 100 of these Grands Prix, Matador!