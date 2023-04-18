Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Atalanta (1-1)

Gasperini limits the damage in Florence and keeps fourth place in his sights.

– Equal to Franchi between Viola and Bergamo players, which leaves everything unchanged in the standings in view of UEFA placings. Atalanta continues to have fourth place in their objective but lacks an appetizing link in the standings with Inter, even if in the end it is Fiorentina who complain more for this draw, after a second half with the tents pitched in the opposing half . By now the championship for the Tuscans is no longer the main objective, but a victory today could further reshuffle the cards for Europe. Sin;

– Race come on high rhythms, with a first half played very openly between two teams eager to compete for possession and ball. In the long run, it will be Fiorentina who take the match in hand, but it is precisely they who go under on Maehle’s breakthrough, able to exploit a mistake in the Tuscans’ disengagement. Parity was re-established in the 56th minute by Cabral on a penalty, the result of a long referee check that broke the pace a little and made her nervous, thanks to a Franchi version of the infernal bowl. Well done Guida then in not letting a physical and nervous race get out of hand;

– Absent Amrabat, the Italian re-proposes a fake duo in midfield that regularly forms a 3+3 in the low build phase, with a central defense that stands up as a pivot. Solution already tested against Cremonese and Inter, which helps the Viola to quickly consolidate possession and send the opponent’s pressing into a tailspin. But there are cons, already seen in Milan: without sufficient precision and speed, the Viola are exposed to considerable risks on negative transitions, even if Atalanta compared to Inter is even less incisive in restarting;

– The impression was that of a Goddess who, having taken a draw, definitively let go of the inertia of the game, limiting herself to bringing home the point. In the first half, the players from Bergamo had been effective in winning duels on second balls, and in any case showed a good ability to quickly move up the pitch, sometimes leaving Fiorentina split in two. After Cabral’s goal, Atalanta lost pace, and it was no longer possible to compensate for the lackluster evening of the Hojlund-Zapata duo, who were often engulfed in clashes with opposing defenders;

– Accuracy in the last 16 meters has never been a trademark of Fiorentina, and Atalanta in any case had the merit of always being punctual in climbing and doubling, especially on wingers. It is no coincidence that the Italian already gave up on Ikoné at half-time, lacking space to light up, and that Gonzalez did various things on the whole offensive front to find solutions to light up and try to move the opponent’s block. The lack of precision was accompanied by the good performance between the posts of Counter (owner by technical choice), decisive in particular on Bonaventura in the final minutes.

