Between some defensive flaws and some VAR problems, the Viola earn the second round of the Conference League.

– The resounding 0-4 of the first leg left little hope for Braga, who arrives in Florence stuffed with second lines. Despite this, the purples live a first half of ups and downs, where good offensive developments (with the usual lack of precision sills) were accompanied by big defensive flaws, promptly punished by the Portuguese;

– The Viola make the difference in the second half, after Mandragora immediately put the lilies back on their feet severely hit by André Castro on 15′ and Djalo on the half hour. In the second part of the match, Fiorentina dominated, thanks also to an always positive aggregate. Saponara e Cabral (fourth goal in three games) sealed the result, with a test that was more useful to reassure Fiorentina about their possibilities with respect to this Cup;

– Net of a result that is never really in question, there may be some regrets for Braga, at least with regard to how the match was dealt with in Portugal. The idea of ​​not contending with the Viola for possession and leaving them in the comfort zone of their possession not only had disastrous results, but also proved to be a fallacious concept as revised in this return match. The Viola, if pressed but above all if attacked on the second balls, always risk behind for the numerical parity and the always inaccurate readings of his players. In hindsight, it’s a pity for the Braghesi that they didn’t have the courage to try on the outward leg;

– In what was the first comeback of the season from a disadvantage (albeit with the 4 goals in the first leg on the plate), the most convincing individual performances are certainly those of the three scorers, in the context of a Viola who shot well from the waist up . In particular Mandrake he held up the midfield very well even in difficult moments, still in the “anomalous” position of midfielder. The proof of the young man can be reviewed Bianco, deployed from the start as a low point in midfield. Nice impact of Terzic came on as a full-back at half-time. Evening in general wrong for the back packet: too many trivial errors on the scoresheet;

– Although referee decisions are never commented on these pages, the French whistle deserves an honorable mention Benoit Bastien, protagonist of a at least singular episode that leaves questions on the use of technology in the field. In the 53rd minute Cabral hits the head, the goalkeeper Tiago Sà seems to be able to save on the line, the referee however makes it clear that it is a goal. Goal Line Technology says so, which sent Bastien’s “watch” notification. However, the Var check becomes complicated, perhaps due to a missing frame, perhaps due to a fault, who knows. The referee ends up opting with the on field review, not validating the goal. At the same time, images of the GLT paraded on DAZN confirming that the ball had crossed the line. Here Conference League, your study.

The article Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Braga (3-2) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

