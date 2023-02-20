Fiorentina pushes, Empoli stings. The Tuscan derby ends in a draw.

– The key to this derby lies in the last twenty minutes of the first half. That is, when Empoli finds the outburst managing to interrupt the rhythm of Fiorentina’s forward pressure. Cambiaghi’s goal, born from a bloody ball lost by Amrabat under construction, split the match and forced Fiorentina to have an expensive run-up, which only materialised in the final thanks to Cabral’s goal;

– The Fiorentina he played a good match overall, while highlighting his shortcomings. On a tactical level, the enormous offensive pressing made by the Viola is not accompanied by adequate speed in attacking depth to make it concrete, and in any case leaves the team exposed to quick counterattacks. Empoli, the moment he managed to “uncover” the ball with his low construction and duels in midfield, he was always dangerous. In terms of quality, to the eternal imprecision in the last 16 meters is added the difficulty in defending backwards: the Viola defenders, already in a difficult situation due to often being equal in numbers, always struggle in running away and in defending position;

– The resounding cup victory has the fee for the Viola to pay for the few days of rest: Italian, in search of certainties and balances, from the waist up nothing changes at the level of men. And the moments of fogging up during the race thus become physiological. But compared to other matches it must be recognized that Fiorentina didn’t get lost, they picked up the thread of the match quickly and were repaid in their prolonged forcing, even though they weren’t able to take all the stakes;

– Empoli, despite the few (but clear) chances created, confirms that they are a team with solid principles. The Azzurri didn’t give up on their tactical attitude, taking risks but stubbornly finding a way out of complicated situations. He collapses only in the final, after having reluctantly given up on contending for possession and having progressively closed himself in his own area, resisting the increasingly insistent assaults by the lilies. A thought with a hint of regret goes perhaps to too many restarts wasted in the final: they could have done very badly;

– He says that the strikers’ goals are missing in Florence. Yet hush hush, from a few steps away and with an empty door, it is Cabral who finds the right paw and resumes the match for the Viola. Substituting for a Jovic who after the brace in Conference ended up tamed by an excellent Luperto, the Brazilian enters well and goes close to the brace that would have been worth the victory (superb Vicario). Perhaps, at least as far as the alternation problem is concerned, Cabral seems more and more to be a well-expendable card as a takeover in the ongoing tender. Then of course, Fiorentina’s problems are certainly not reducible to who could be the starting striker.

