Scattered considerations after Fiorentina-Inter (1-2)

The law of the King of Cups Inzaghi seems to have no respite: fourth title for the Nerazzurri, at the end of an imprecise and unbalanced match.

– Out of balance. Inter won the fourth cup of their Inzaghian era at the end of a match without any kind of balance on both sides. Lots of inaccuracy in the first 20 minutes for the Nerazzurri, then it was the Viola defensive phase that untied itself and never regained its unity. Added to this are two pressing phases that leaked at different stages of the match, producing many actions box to box from one side to the other;

– The champion, Lautaro Martinez. The wonder in the Super Cup with Milan, the goal against Benfica, then the decisive goal in the semi-final of the Champions League that projects him into the history of the club, now a brace in the final of the Italian Cup. The 27 goals and the extraordinary year confirm the status of an extraordinary striker like Lautaro Martinez: who is a centre-forward, an exceptional number 9 ballistically but who knows how to do many things around the pitch, almost like a 10. In short, the new modern. But above all a top player, as demonstrated by today’s capital performance, again;

– The key: Fiorentina’s defense. Martinez Quarta and Milenkovic made water from all sides after the first 20′, in which the Nerazzurri defense itself – with Darmian in the lead – proved to be inaccurate. This is a constant of the season and of the extraordinary management of the Italian, who has never managed to find defensive correctives to his unscrupulous style of play: only a Dzeko in an almost unpresentable state has thwarted the possibility of seeing a much higher score for the Nerazzurri side ;

– Towards Istanbul. The indications are quite clear: if attacked high – also due to the absence of Onana and his first-rate ballistic ability – Inter suffer enormously, even more so if Dzeko fails to prove himself reliable, as happened today. Adding the innumerable technical oversights in the first and last half hour, you get an Inter that today took risks in various game situations, losing balance in many phases of the match. The lessons from Manchester City are clear: the importance of Onana, of technical precision but above all of Romelu Lukaku, who entered today and had an impact much more than the Bosnian. The moment for the change of hierarchies has arrived;

– King of Cups. Speaking of hierarchies: a red full of stupidity and lightness was not enough to convince Inzaghi not to insert Gagliardini, with Correa, in the final minutes, as has been the case for a month and a half now in all the cup matches played by the Inter. Logic would suggest some different choice, but the King of Cups doesn’t know this and has apparently decided to win it all by following this choice. With all due respect to what the others think, for now it’s his Inter – in every sense – that wins.

