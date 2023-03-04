The “Franchi” turns purple, with a victory in the name of Davide Astori.

– Nobody will be offended if the first consideration is dedicated to Davide Astori: a player who has become a “trait d’union” between the two teams in the field. Exactly five years after his untimely death, the entire stadium pays tribute in the thirteenth minute to the former Viola, Rossoneri and, above all, Azzurri defender: a dutiful tribute joined by the entire Sportellate editorial team, at the hands of those who writes these considerations;

– Excluding saving on the line in the first half, Tomori’s performance is definitely below his best levels. Often in difficulty, he gives Fiorentina the penalty to make himself jumped by Ikoné and, in general, does not give a feeling of security. To be honest, he’s not the only Milan player to disappoint, because Thiaw himself makes mistakes he’s not used to and above all the midfield, formed by Tonali and the returning Bennacer, seems perpetually in trouble;

– Who does very well, however, is the ex-Rossoneri Bonaventura, who puts together a performance worthy of his best seasons, those prior to the injury which conditioned his performance at Milan, to the point of his contract expiring. The midfielder is a constant thorn in the side for the Rossoneri defence, almost as if he sees the match as a matter of principle and doesn’t find the net just for the Rossoneri defender’s intervention on the line. His exit to the applause of his fans says everything about his performance;

– In the ranks of the viola, good too Dodo, who beyond a few defensive nuances brought out the qualities he had shown in his experience at Shakthar, an identity card necessary for his landing in Florence. In addition to him, Cabral is confirmed, who only missed in goal, which instead arrived for Jovic, a luxury substitute who forcefully relaunched his candidacy as ownereffectively scoring the goal that allowed his team to win three points for the first time this year against a so-called “big” team in the Serie A championship;

– The final result well represents a game that was played almost to a single goal, with the exception of the first twenty minutes of the second half. If Fiorentina finally managed to realize the steps forward of the last few matches in the league too, leading the match from start to finish, Milan’s step backwards is as worrying for its fans as it is unexpected. The upcoming Champions League match against Tottenham, which is going through a period that is anything but positive, does not justify the step back by Pioli’s team, who sees the only positive side in the confirmation of Theo Hernandez as “bomber”. .