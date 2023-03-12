An imprecise Fiorentina dominates, wastes, takes the lead and then administers. Only regret for the viola? Not scoring a few more goals.

– An interesting solution proposed by Italiano was the Bonaventura, Castrovilli and Amrabat midfield, which we could define as liquid. Above all, the two midfielders played a splendid game in the possession phase, with Bonaventure who almost always got up to support Jovic as an added striker and Castroville instead he opened wide on the left wing to combine with Nico Gonzalez. Castroville he is also the author of a scorpion that would have made the stadium go crazy if he had entered, a symptom of a newfound confidence and an ever-increasing confidence even in trying difficult things, which make the number 10 a fundamental player for Fiorentina’s end of season , engaged on at least two fronts;

– I’m not very familiar with the Turkish championship but I thought Sivasspor wasn’t so bad, certainly not a squadron but not even the mattress team that we saw at the Franchi. The Turks have set up a game to take as little as possible by defending with two low blocks and trying to restart thanks to long balls on Jordy Caicedo, perhaps the only happy note for the red and white. With this technical paucity it is not clear how Clinton N’Jie and Max Gradel (no, they are not homonyms) have been on the bench for so long;

– As written above, Sivasspor certainly didn’t have first-tier guns, however it is worth underlining the match of the pair of central Fiorentina players, in particular of Martinez Fourth that amazes from week to week. The Argentine, with 89% of completed passes and 4 out of 6 tackles won, is gaining the trust of the Italian match after match and the appreciation of the fans who now no longer tremble when missing Milenkovic. It also deserves an honorable mention Igor who always brings the right amount of cazzima and tattoos, which can’t hurt. With the next matches against Cremonese and Lecce, interspersed with the return against Sivasspor, making another three clean sheets would be a big step forward and a just recognition for these two excellent centre-backs;

– Already excellent against Milan, Fiorentina’s right chain is becoming Viola’s first source of play with a icon which finally seems to have arrived in Florence. The same goes for dodo, hitherto evanescent, who is taking the band thanks to running, assists and even defense. The two seem complementary, if Ikonè prefers the conversion towards the center starting wide Dodô plays a lot inside but has the ideal half of him in the backline. In addition, the two are coordinated by Bonaventura, who weaves plots and always puts them in a position to make a decisive play;

– Fiorentina were excellent but they have the gigantic fault of not having scored more goals, especially that spoonful of Jovic, and to go to Sivas still with the qualification not archived. The role of the Turkish stadium will be decisive which – they tell me – will be quite warm and which will be able to give the verve that the guests did not have tonight. In any case, the values ​​on the field shouldn’t make one think of a qualification in the balance, but with Fiorentina, never say never.

