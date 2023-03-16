Juve treats itself to a beautiful evening.

– Juve treats itself to a nice evening in Freiburg, asserting without too many frills a technical superiority that emerged quite clearly along the one hundred and eighty minutes. 0-2 clean and dry, in fact never in discussion, with Di Maria spared on the bench for the whole match. The match that was needed;

– Il Freiburg he is technically poor but has intensity to spare and knows how to stay on the pitch. You don’t go 15 games unbeaten at home by chance. It takes a while for Juve to acclimatize in the German area but they already get going in the second half of the first half where they begin to command operations with personality, remotely controlled from the usual gigantic Rabiot. The advantage is a logical consequence, the accompanying expulsion (not seen by a referee who is never up to it, clearly the worst in the field) a welcome gift. In the second half the oars are pulled into the boat, perhaps a little too much; some mixing risks creating some problems but the control remained perennial. Chiesa’s goal (well deserved) rewards a good game in a beautiful group evening, for commitment and self-sacrifice;

– After the novelty of the goal disallowed for offside in reverse (Vlahovic had to recover space and time from the defenders to score, and not the other way around), the Serbian’s momentum seemed to continue disastrous, after Sunday’s little psychodrama against Sampdoria. Yet, after the rigor that entered by divine grace, one might think that the wind is changing. The gray second half made us think otherwise, but Vlahovic showed he was still alive. There is a long way to go, but today the good understanding with Kean is interesting;

– Juve had not played in a European quarter-final since April 2019. That’s quite a long time frame. It’s true, it’s not the Champions League but the feeling is that this journey through the suburbs of European football can do good for the temper of this group, especially the younger ones. On the other hand, given the latest trends of Juventus in the Champions League, the Europa League can only be considered a natural landing place. Allegri and the whole team accepted the new dimension with enthusiasm and maximum commitment. You win games, you gain experience, you grow. It is a very difficult European competition but one that Juventus can win without having any obsession;

– At the end of the game they were on the pitch Beans (always growing), Illing (bad entry), barrenechea (who overtook the disastrous Paredes) e Sole. Four young people, four prospects for the future. It’s true, a lot depends on the circumstances, the injuries, a general downsizing of the club. But there is a project that is working and within such a tormented season, it is a good credit and a good blow to the rumor that Allegri does not see young people;

