An overflowing Inter plays training with Verona.

– In a historically complex away game, even more so with Verona engaged in the race for salvation, Inter are called to respond to the victories of Juventus and Atalanta. The nerazzurri succeed quite easily after the first twenty minutes of study. Inzaghi’s team is in excellent athletic condition and a remarkable self-confidence. The large result also allows for useful rotations in view of Rome and the Euroderby;

– Difficult to name a name in Inter tonight. They all play extremely well. From Lautaro and Dzeko, to Calhanoglu and Acerbi, passing through Dimarco and Brozovic. After studying their opponents, Inzaghi’s boys no longer slow down, exhibiting a sensational psychophysical condition. The mental malice with which they continue to play for the entire 90 minutes is impressive. Pressing Verona all the way from the start to the end of the match;

– Verona which has two chances to unlock it at 0-0 but finds a good Handanovic before and too much inaccuracy afterwards. Bocchetti’s boys then give up mentally and score two back-to-back goals, the second of which (Dzeko) is bloody. From there the light goes out and a slightly faster paced workout remains;

– Lautaro is the body and soul of this team. His way of playing as an advanced playmaker, removing certainties from the scorers and alternating between a classic 9 and an inspired 10 and an important intuition that Inzaghi should resort to more often. This team needs Dzeko’s class too much. The Calha-Brozo double play idea isn’t bad at all;

– Inter who brings home everything they wanted from this game and from this matchday and can prepare for the important away game in Rome with a little more serenity. Inzaghi’s boys seem to be in an excellent psychophysical period and must capitalize on as much as possible, considering that it is now that the fate of the season will be decided.

The article Scattered considerations after Hellas Verona-Inter (0-6) comes from Sportellate.it.

