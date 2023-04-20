Scattered considerations after Inter-Benfica (3-3)

Inter are among the best four in Europe and it is a sensational result. The double confrontation with Benfica has done nothing but show all the qualities of the top players in the squad.

– Him again, Nicolò Barella: everything he did in the two-legged match against Benfica demonstrates why he should be considered the best Italian midfielder. And why it’s right to expect more from him in his weeks off in the championship or when he makes careless mistakes. Decisive in the first leg and second leg to send Inter to the top four in Europe;

– Welcome back Lautaro: it took a while (read, a few months), but with the move to the semi-final a noteworthy performance from an Inter striker who started from 1′ also returned. It could only be Lautaro, who had played a more than excellent season up until the match against Spezia, in fact holding up the Nerazzurri’s offensive weight on his own. Today, alongside a Dzeko again insufficient, goals and sparkling performance. Welcome back;

– Benfica arrived at this semi-final exhausted mentally and physically: there are no merits that can be taken away from Inter, from its defensive performance and its intense phases of ball possession that messed up the Portuguese Aguias, but it must be recognized that this Benfica was no longer the glittering version that was seen in the group end of 2022. Slower, more imprecise, less concrete. Inter had the merit of turning the tide of the match right from the first of the four quarters that marked the two matches;

– A sensational result. For such a high-sounding result, there are no shortcomings in the squad or obvious design shortcomings that hold. For once it’s right to focus only on the fact itself, which reads “Inter among the top four in Europe”. In a daring, unexpected way and in total divergence from the rest of the sporting trajectory of the Inter club, but Inter has just won a historic result. As in the first leg, again thanks to the excellent performances of Barella, Bastoni, Mhkitaryan. This time with a more imprecise Brozo, and a reunited Dimarco and Lautaro;

– In the semi-finalsdeserves a separate point. Not a fly will fly in Milan and its surroundings in the next month. Twenty years later, the most exciting and heartfelt challenge of Italian football returns to be played in a Champions League semi-final. What more do you want?

