A purple specter is haunting the San Siro.

– Fiorentina wins, again. Inter lose, again. Continuity of performance (both positive and negative) is the leitmotif of this match, which confirms both the state of grace of a cynical and highly confident Fiorentina, and the ghosts that cloud the hearts and minds of the Nerazzurri forwards;

– Inzaghi juggling between injuries and absences does not prepare the match badly, knowing that the Viola can be hit in the spaces behind by attracting pressure from the opponent. But tactical preparation is certainly not Inter’s weak point: the Nerazzurri are a fragile team on a mental level, who struggle to strike and are easily hit. And if on the one hand Inzaghi can’t find a solution to this, perhaps it’s also time for the players to seriously look in the mirror. Ten defeats with no one able to take his teammates by the hand in difficult moments is a disturbing figure for a team like the Nerazzurri;

– The rotations raise important references to Fiorentina, especially in midfield. The Italian, who renounced Amrabat from the start by launching Castrovilli, adopted a particular solution under construction: the Viola placed three behind, lifted a central defender to play position and staggered the three midfielders forward to seek constant numerical superiority forward . A move that helps the Viola to be dangerous up front, but exposes them to the rapid and dangerous verticals of Inter;

– The solution of relying on Lukaku with the arrival of Dumfries in tow systematically blows up the preventives of the lilies, as usual always willing to give a lot of space behind but having difficulty managing the considerable mismatch on a physical and athletic level. However, Inter’s too many technical inaccuracies and wrong choices in the last 20 meters will prove compromising, in a curious challenge between two advanced departments that are often wasteful during this year. The comparison between the missed balls by Lukaku on one side and Ikoné on the other is emblematic;

– It is not on a tactical level that Fiorentina takes the game home, where indeed it is Inter who seem to be able to have control for large stretches. But the Viola are fine, the Nerazzurri are not. The offensive inefficiency of Inzaghi’s team, capable of devouring opportunities over and over more through their own faults than through bad luck, added up to a Viola who increasingly found the ability to strike at the right moment and know how to suffer. After the advantage, Fiorentina conceded but also gradually tipped the balance of the match in their favour, facing an Inter submerged in anxieties and worries. Perhaps it is no coincidence that the match is decided by a marking by Jack Bonaventura, perhaps not the best on the pitch in terms of performance or absolute quality, but certainly one of the most intelligent players in the pitch, often one of the most capable of always hanging on to the edge of the game.

