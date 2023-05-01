Scattered considerations after Inter-Lazio (3-1)

The best Inter of the season in the league tames Lazio and also Acerbi’s mistake. More than convincing, in pairs, even the Lu-La.

– The best Inter of the season in Serie A. If the three points were back with Empoli, but not entirely performance and attitude, today there is little to say: all of Inter played a top-level performance from 1 ‘ in the 90’, except for the individual performances of Acerbi and Correa. 90′ excellent in what was the last chance to grab the Champions League goal, but above all to continue an excellent moment of form – evident both physically and mentally – in view of the Euro-derby;

– Given the importance of the Euro-derby, the first of the two sentences useful to Simone Inzaghi for the month of May comes from the attack: there is no alternative to Lu-La. Lukaku is not yet used and sought at best by the team, but he inevitably becomes a factor even though he is not yet the real Lukaku. Of strength for Lautaro, of technique for Gosens, he is the one who overturned the fate of the match together with Lautaro, who in half an hour of the match proved to be polished again, after the turning point with Benfica. It hasn’t happened for some time that the entire Nerazzurri offensive phase played an excellent game;

– The second sentence for Simone Inzaghi comes from Brozovic. After the last two months of sensational form from Barella, today the real Brozovic finally saw himself again. Not only in the planning phase, but also to maintain balance in the team: having both at 100% will be essential for the Nerazzurri to have an impact in May;

– Acerbi: within a more than positive season, a couple of macroscopic errors that risked heavily affecting a match of capital importance. On the second error in the setup he is saved by an amazing Onana;

– Casale: in a match in which Inter managed to finish dangerously at least a dozen times, and with Lazio suffering too much from the Nerazzurri’s physicality and width, the defensive performance of farmhouse. One of the revelations of this championship that even today saved at least a couple of potential goals.

The article Scattered considerations after Inter-Lazio (3-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

