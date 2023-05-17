Scattered considerations after Inter-Milan (1-0) — Sportellate.it

Simone Inzaghi hoists the Nerazzurri flag on the Madonnina and deservedly wins the Champions League final.

– Pioli’s initial choice is interesting who, returning to midfield for two to try to play a more aggressive game and press Inter high, chooses to lower Krunic as glue between defense and midfield to help with the dribble. leaving more room for the qualities of Tonali, who is asked to cover more than half of the pitch on his own, thanks to his physical characteristics, with Theo Hernandez perennially tall. Different approach for Inzaghi who, thanks to the double advantage in the first leg, chooses a more wait-and-see tactic, at least in the first half hour, with Diaz and Leao in the “special surveillance” role for the systematic doubling, and Di Marco ready to sink on the left with his restarts, also taking advantage of a bewildered Messias, curiously preferred to Saelemaekers in the starting eleven;

– Sponda Milan, the best are Maignan, who can score less than it seems and Thiaw: the latter is the answer to those who argue for bias, rather than for good reason, that in certain matches experienced players should play, when it is enough simply to field the strong ones. What makes you think, rather, is seeing a player of his age come out with cramps after an hour of a game. Up front, Leao isn’t looked for much and in turn doesn’t do much to be so, probably also due to the recent injury, but when he lights up he always manages to make himself dangerous. It’s hard to understand why his teammates leave him so much alone, given that it’s impossible to break through centrally, with Diaz suffering from the physical gap compared to the central players and on the right there’s a player who is simply not suited to play at these levels;

– Nell’Inter, it’s easy to choose lautaro martinez as man of the match after goal scored, but the truth is that the Argentine doesn’t just humiliate Kalulu and his teammates, with the help of Lukaku, on the occasion of the opening goal, but plays a game of great generosity and intelligence, attacking space until exhaustion. If his team were to achieve the feat of winning the final against a team between Real Madrid and Manchester City, given the criteria normally used for the Golden Ball, there would be nothing to complain about seeing him raise his neighbor to heaven. Besides him, he stood out Dumfries in keeping a dull Theo Hernandez at bay without too much damnation, as well as the central defenders almost never in trouble and the usual, omnipresent, Barella assisted by the geometries of Calhanoglu, in a decidedly positive period;

– In the double comparison, net of the different possibility of choice when it comes to changing something, the tactical challenge between the two coaches was clearly won by Simone Inzaghi, which is confirmed as “King of Cups”, given the victory of the Super Cup and the final already reached in the Italian Cup as well. If the first leg had been filed away in a few minutes, this evening the Nerazzurri coach passed on to him the patience to contain the opponent’s initial outburst, to then grow progressively and strike when it would have hurt more. On the other hand, the Rossoneri coach initially insisted on some mistakes, such as sacrificing Brahim in the middle, against a very physical three-man defence, then he didn’t even try to fix it, waiting to concede a goal from behind before changing anything and precluding the chances of a positive result for morale, given the championship finale ahead of his team;

– In this regard, after having made a sort of “ALL IN” on a competition with a difficulty coefficient out of his reach, instead of securing fourth place, Pioli is now on the gridiron because he also risks missing his seasonal goal most important: qualification for the next edition of the Champions League. However things go, also given the nervousness on the bench (see the discussion with Kjaer at the time of Thiaw’s replacement), the impression is that the cycle of the Rossoneri coach, hastily renewed in October, risks ending this season. On the other hand, the Inter coach is enjoying himselfup until a month ago despite the fact that his team was almost never lacking in terms of play, but at times only in concreteness, who with a five-point advantage over the Rossoneri will be able to prepare for the (very difficult) final in June with great tranquility .