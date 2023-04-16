A superficial and bored Inter throws yet another game to the wind.

– At San Siro, Inter are called upon to respond to Milan’s misstep which would mean overtaking their cousins ​​in the race for the next Champions League. Unfortunately for Inter fans, as often happens to Inzaghi’s team, he comes out a soporific and bored competition, thrown away on the umpteenth inattention. Gross sin;

– Inter dull and not very proactive, no one emerges. An opportunity in time but really too little to claim victory. Incomprehensible then the usual amnesia on a corner against a team anything but giants. Caldirola decides it;

– Monza plays the game that all mid- and lower-ranking teams play against Inter: closed in the back waiting to restart and create the right opportunity. The score works perfectly with a Di Gregorio who is much better than his;

– Correa not only is it useless but also harmful to the overall economy of the game. It frustrates, destroys, runs away. Incomprehensible to keep him on the pitch until the 70th minute. A hair better Luke, but he does too little too. In Monza, in addition to a super Di Gregorio, very well marine e Caldirola. Charles Augustus it’s the usual thorn in the side;

– Inzaghi is a good coach, very European and a cup specialist, but losing 11 equal games for a team like Inter is unjustifiable. Games thrown on the altar of a fundamentalism unable to analyze reality.

The article Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

