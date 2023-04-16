Home » Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1)
Sports

Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1)

by admin
Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1)

A superficial and bored Inter throws yet another game to the wind.

– At San Siro, Inter are called upon to respond to Milan’s misstep which would mean overtaking their cousins ​​in the race for the next Champions League. Unfortunately for Inter fans, as often happens to Inzaghi’s team, he comes out a soporific and bored competition, thrown away on the umpteenth inattention. Gross sin;

Inter dull and not very proactive, no one emerges. An opportunity in time but really too little to claim victory. Incomprehensible then the usual amnesia on a corner against a team anything but giants. Caldirola decides it;

– Monza plays the game that all mid- and lower-ranking teams play against Inter: closed in the back waiting to restart and create the right opportunity. The score works perfectly with a Di Gregorio who is much better than his;

Correa not only is it useless but also harmful to the overall economy of the game. It frustrates, destroys, runs away. Incomprehensible to keep him on the pitch until the 70th minute. A hair better Luke, but he does too little too. In Monza, in addition to a super Di Gregorio, very well marine e Caldirola. Charles Augustus it’s the usual thorn in the side;

Inzaghi is a good coach, very European and a cup specialist, but losing 11 equal games for a team like Inter is unjustifiable. Games thrown on the altar of a fundamentalism unable to analyze reality.

The article Scattered considerations after Inter-Monza (0-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

See also  Amandine Henry (OL), injured left knee, absent for six weeks

You may also like

NBA: Kings perfect return to the playoffs

MotoGp of the Americas (Austin), TV times –...

Swimmer Léon Marchand continues his quest for gold...

clean the CamelBak | Advice

A good point and a valuable lesson, they...

Joventut Badalona, ​​Leonardo Okeke leaves the field on...

Altach lost a clear lead in Hartberg

Serie A matches today, the calendar and times...

Fight against tax evasion, so the Pos will...

Defending NBA champions Golden State lost in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy