Inter wins, convinces and finds the Lukaku and Brozovic of the best times.

– Inter win their third consecutive home game in this Champions League at the end of a hard-fought match, manly and physical, against a Porto that was first designed and built to make their opponents play badly and only try to play football secondly. It’s a well-deserved 1-0, the son of the greatest desire to bring home the Nerazzurri’s result and the top-quality substitutions on which Inzaghi was able to count today: the inputs of Brozovic e Luke they made all the difference in the world tonight. The return won’t be a walk in the park, but today’s result, Otávio’s absence and the tactical plan on which the match should develop bode well;

– There is little to do: with Brozovic in acceptable physical condition on the pitch, the ball moves three times as fast. Having two play at the same time on the pitch allows Inter to get the ball to the outside with greater speed and with often perfect game times. And for a team that builds so much in size, trying to free up the wingers, it becomes an indispensable prerogative;

– Il Porto it is historically a mangy team. He exalts himself in duels and in combat, and when he has the field in front he has players capable of hurting. However, the impression is that it is struggling to implement other tender plans. Among the boys of Conceição steals the eye Tarembut mainly for the desire to fight and fight over the counter always and in any case, rather than for anything else. Diogo Costa he is very good with his feet and performs at least two miracles: on balance, he is the best of the Portuguese;

– The first half of Matthew Darmian it is the best demonstration of why at the moment he seems to be the most untouchable full-back in the Nerazzurri department. His first 45 minutes are very close to perfection, in both phases. Well too Marco’swho however commits a few more mistakes in the non-possession phase. Dzekowho in Italy still explains it even when standing still, with these paces of play it is infinitely more difficult. Stretcher it is discontinuous, but when it lights up it is a show. Calhanoglu it’s just super. Well, but not very well Lautaro. Decisive Drunk when summoned;

– The most negative note of the evening? Tonight the San Siro pitch was in simply indecorous condition to host an eighth of the Champions League. And it’s a big shame, even more so considering that, as far as we saw today, the most technical team on the pitch and certainly the one that held the ball for the longest time was Inter itself. Regardless, a bad figure. The players and the 75,374,000 in the stands deserved a turf of another level.

