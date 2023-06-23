Scattered considerations after Italy-France (1-2) – Sportellate.it

Without Var.

– Who had the idea to play a continental competition in Romania and Georgia? Certainly an idiot. The reasons are the usual, a nursery rhyme that frankly has had its day: the opening of football in the east, the exploration of new worlds, the discovery of new cultures. All useless elements in the face of the inadequacy of the infrastructure and the sporting havoc seen tonightan open slap to the commitment of all the people who have worked for years in the Italian Under 21 national football team. The Azzurrini lose a hallucinatory match and only a deep and unbridgeable feeling of injustice remains in their mouths;

– Proposing any football match without var in 2023 is a wrong idea. Proposing it in a competition with so much at stake is unacceptable. The whole match was conditioned by the anachronistic absence of technology, with players born in a technological context who have tried several times to deceive the bad referee. A comedy comes out, a disaster. Denied penalties, non-existent offsides, clear fouls not called and in the end the apotheosis, with a final mockery. Goal line technology was certainly not needed to see that Bellanova’s header was clearly inside;

– Making clear the absurdity of the context and specifying that Italy in the added time had in all respects drawn the match, it must be said that we expected more from Nicolato’s team. For half an hour, Italy shows an old-fashioned and predictable football, stunned by France, literally on fire in the trocar. Italy plays from the throw-in, with the helmet and overalls, creating goals and dangers almost only from dead ball. Every time France started dribbling technically we danced tremendously. The technical difference in offensive terms was very high and the defeat is all in all fair in terms of performance on the pitch;

– On the other hand, we are faced with the key theme of this moment in Italian football. While the rest of the football world continues to churn out acrobatic attacking midfielders, elusive full-backs, hyper-complete forwards, we continue to look at the statistics on steals and the kilometers covered by the midfielders. Thus we present ourselves with a good technical and physical midfield which, however, in the face of the wrath of the French god, appears as a trio of accountants. It’s hard;

– Ideas for the future? Hard to imagine. Certainly Parisi he has shown that he cannot sit on the bench, especially in the presence of such a disastrous Udogie. In front of Pilgrims he has shown that he knows the trade of the centre-forward. We’ve been reading his name for a long time and forgot that he’s still 22 years old. Let’s see if next year he can play at least thirty games without injuries and let’s evaluate him. However, someone capable of jumping over the man is missing, the team appeared at times monothematic and too confident of Bellanova’s cross-country race on the right, usually concluded with insufficient crosses. We have to risk more and have more confidence in our skills.

