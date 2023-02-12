Juve sails in the storm.

– Juve gets their hands dirty and wins a dirty, ugly and basically badly played game by both teams. Among the burning buildings sung by Tananai in Sanremo, Juve resists on the pitch;

– Adrien Rabiot headed the match. His hard and totally useless foul after just one minute of the game opened up the side for the Viola guerrilla, showing a physical and pugnacious Fiorentina at the Stadium as perhaps we had never seen with Italiano. The match slips away between technical errors, repeated fouls, very low rhythms. A bad show. It is then Rabiot himself who decides the dispute. His header was rejected too late by Terracciano. The match slipped away in the second half, between a few sharp points, Juve managed, scored a goal canceled with the magnifying glass and then trembled in the final. Castrovilli’s beautiful goal is pickpocketed by the var. At the points, rightly so. The draw would perhaps have been a bit large for the Italian team, confused and reactionary as happens more and more often;

– After the machete of the Naples sentence (cited Allegri), Juve faces the championship with a soft approach. The feeling is that Allegri uses these matches to experiment with new tactical solutions to be replicated in the Italian Cup and in the final stages of the Europa League, the only goals on the pitch for this team. It is no coincidence that the only truly cheerful match played by Juve after the ruling arrived in the Italian Cup. Today even mister Minnesota launches into an unscrupulous 4231, throwing in all the offensive men, just to see the effect it has. The overall result was sufficient, but the best contribution is still missing Church to be able to judge a similar tactical breakthrough. Today he struggled to find a position, almost engulfed by the blender Of Maria, finally, about five months late, technical and emotional leader of the group. In the most difficult moment, it was not trivial to find him ready and available for the cause. He hats off to an all-time champion;

– Juve today is difficult to decipher. The tsunami of the sentence brought down the small but considerable foundations patiently built by Allegri during the autumn (too much patience…). After the physiological and human shock paid for by the cheeky performances against Atalanta and Monza, it is necessary to put the classification and the absolute need to score points back at the center of the village. It’s difficult and it still will be, but Allegri at the moment is managing a ship sailing in stormy seas in the best possible way, amid further penalties on the horizon and private interceptions slammed into the newspapers. In the meantime, someone on board, like Paredes, has let go and should never take the field again. Others, like Locatelli, they are exalting themselves in the difficulties and in the sense of belonging. Juve can count on him for a long time;

– There are no lines of continuity between last year’s Fiorentina and the Viola we’ve been watching since this summer. It is such a profound upheaval that it cannot be traced back to any recognizable justification, whether it is perhaps a more fragile squad in certain areas of the pitch (as much as Torreira is missing) or the inevitable hardships of European commitments. The Italian has lost his touch, the team is very nervous, there is no more enthusiasm, there are no more game ideas. Many players are evidently in involution, Nico Gonzalez e Milenkovic over all. Fiorentina are playing a rough game today, they remain stubbornly glued to Juve but the steps backwards are too obvious to be denied. The ranking, on the other hand, speaks equivocally. How difficult it is to use the word “project” in the world of football, episodes, flows and moments.