Scattered considerations after Juventus-Lecce (2-1)

After a nightmare April, Juventus returns to victory. But you need a twist to end the season in the best possible way.

– A worrying Juventus managed to score three points in the second half. Nor is it known whether it is still worth discussing the aesthetics of Allegri’s boys’ performance: there is no longer any possibility of noticing it. There are twenty minutes in which the bianconeri try to propose something, and that is enough to end the first half with an advantage. A nonsense by Danilo brings Lecce back into the game, and it is from that moment it becomes clear that this Wednesday evening will not go smoothly;

– The image of black and white suffering is in Miretti’s face: certainly one of the most active players on the pitch today, but who can’t score what would have been his first goal for black and white – either due to half an offside kick or due to a proven inaccuracy. At least five chances on the boy’s feet, which would have allowed Juventus to experience a more peaceful second half. On the other front, Fagioli demonstrates once again that there is no turnover logic for which he should stay out;

– The only good bits are in the return to the (great) goal by Vlahovic after an inexorable fast (there was still Sanremo, to make the measure) and the stamp of Paredes, even today still imprecise in directing choices. The test of the Serbian, on the other hand, is more encouraging than usual: there is always a lack of ease in making choices, but at least there is that desire to go “to war”. Staying on the singles, encouraging the entry of Pogba, appeared lucid in offensive choices: it is expected in more probative challenges;

– A few words should also be spent on the Lecce, which in Turin provides proof that is anything but cowardly. Surprising and solid Baschirotto as full-back, just as Umtiti’s performance is rocky. Baroni’s team has always played an extended game on the flanks which has constantly put Juventus’ fifth-placed side in difficulty. In the second half, the Salento have some opportunities to equalize. This was not the game in which to conquer salvation, but in the next five. A lot will also depend on the result between Hellas Verona and Inter this evening;

– In the first leg Juventus began a streak of victories relying completely on young players, with Fagioli’s goal saving face from Max. A Juventus that is still compact and can fight for more goals, but which always seems suspended: very few improvements have been shown, but the objective data in the numbers proves the Juventus coach right for now. We just have to conclude the season in the best possible way and then think about a future with more certainties.

The article Scattered considerations after Juventus-Lecce (2-1) comes from Sportellate.it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

